Baseball: Legends set for battle with Minnesota North College-Itasca in Region 13 playoffs

Alexandria begins the Region 13 playoffs on Thursday at 1 p.m.

Alexandria College's Brock Depute hurls a pitch to the plate during a playoff game on May 7, 2023. Depute won the NJCAA DIII pitcher of the week honor for his showing last week.
By Sam Stuve
May 10, 2023 at 2:23 PM

The Alexandria College baseball team drew the No. 5 seed (out of 10) in the NJCAA DIII NJCAA Playoffs and begin the region tournament with a game against the No. 4 seed Minnesota North College-Itasca on Thursday at 1 p.m. in St. Cloud at Dick Putz Field.

Alexandria is one of five teams in pool A and the winner of the winner’s bracket and the winner of the loser’s bracket of each pool will play in the super regionals from May 18-20, 2023 in St. Cloud.

Alexandria earned two wins over MNC-Itasca by a combined score of 18-3 in a doubleheader in Florida on March 7, 2023.

The winner of the Alexandria (18-7) versus MNC-Itasca (24-16) game plays either the top-seed, Riverland (35-9), the No. 8 seed Rochester CTC (16-23), or the No. 9 seed Vermillion (15-19) at Noon on Friday.

The winner of that game will move to the super regionals, while the loser will have to win their next game to be the second team from the pool to advance to the next round.

The loser of Thursday’s game between Alexandria and MNC-Itasca will play again on Thursday at 7 p.m. against either Vermillion or Rochester and would have to win three games in a row to make it to the super regionals.

Depute named NJCAA DIII Pitcher of the Week

Alexandria College sophomore Brock Depute earned this week’s NJCAA DIII pitcher of the week honor.

The right-hander from Mandan, North Dakota, pitched 10 innings last week, allowing no runs, and striking out 16 batters.

Depute is 3-0 on the mound this year with 27 innings pitched, 32 strikeouts, and a 3.67 ERA.

By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
