Baseball: Legends hold off Century College in first game of Region 13/North Plains District Final Four

In the first game of the Region 13/North Plains District Final Four against Century College, the Alexandria College Legends broke a 1-1 tie with a 2-RBI home run by Levi Lampert in the top of the seventh inning and led 6-1 in the eighth after a Carter Ruschmeier RBI single and a Lampert 2-RBI double.

And while Century College (33-15) fought back by scoring four runs in the final two innings combined, including three in the bottom of the ninth inning, Alexandria held on to win 6-5 in St. Cloud on Thursday.

Lampert had four of Alexandria’s 12 hits on the day while Chuck Hackett, Jacob Merrill and Ruschmeier had two.

Lucas Burgum earned the win of the mound for the Legends by striking out four batters in seven and a third innings pitched.

Alexandria (22-8) now faces St. Cloud Community and Technical College (22-10) at 11 a.m. on Friday back at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The winner of that game will advance to the championship on Saturday at Noon.

The loser of the Alexandria-St. Cloud game plays the winner of the Century College versus Rochester Technical and Community College (19-24) game on Friday at 6 p.m.

St. Cloud beat Rochester 5-4 on Thursday.

The winner of that 6 p.m game on Friday plays on Saturday at Noon and would have to win to force another game later Saturday afternoon to determine the winner of the district since the tournament is in a double-elimination format.

The winner of the North Plains District advances to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee, from May 27-May 30/June 1, 2023.

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 - 6 12 1

Century - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 - 5 9 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 4-5, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jacob Merrill - 2-4; Carter Lang - 1-5; Brady Goebel - 1-4, BB; Chuck Hackett - 2-5, R; Felix Porras - 0-4, R, RBI; Carter Ruschmeier - 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Calen O’Connell - 0-3, BB; Austin Henrichs - 1-3; Maddox Mortenson - 0-1, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Burgum - W - 7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Logan Bullock - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

Eight Legends make All-MCAC Central team

Alexandria College is well-represented on the All-Minnesota College Athletic Conference team as eight players earned honors.

Merill, along with Brady Goebel, Lampert, and Burgum made the first team. Merill, Jalen Vorpahl, and Carter Lang made the second team, and Felix Porras made the third team.