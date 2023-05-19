99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 18

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Legends hold off Century College in first game of Region 13/North Plains District Final Four

The Legends now face St. Cloud at 11 a.m. on Friday in their next postseason game.

Levi Lampert-DSC_1865.JPG
Alexandria College's Levi Lampert celebrates on second base after a big play during a game on May 7, 2023, against CLC-Brainerd. Lampert had four hits, including a home run, in the team's 6-5 win at the Region 13 final four on May 18, 2023, against Century College.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:10 PM

In the first game of the Region 13/North Plains District Final Four against Century College, the Alexandria College Legends broke a 1-1 tie with a 2-RBI home run by Levi Lampert in the top of the seventh inning and led 6-1 in the eighth after a Carter Ruschmeier RBI single and a Lampert 2-RBI double.

And while Century College (33-15) fought back by scoring four runs in the final two innings combined, including three in the bottom of the ninth inning, Alexandria held on to win 6-5 in St. Cloud on Thursday.

Lampert had four of Alexandria’s 12 hits on the day while Chuck Hackett, Jacob Merrill and Ruschmeier had two.

Lucas Burgum earned the win of the mound for the Legends by striking out four batters in seven and a third innings pitched.

Alexandria (22-8) now faces St. Cloud Community and Technical College (22-10) at 11 a.m. on Friday back at Dick Putz Field in St. Cloud. The winner of that game will advance to the championship on Saturday at Noon.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loser of the Alexandria-St. Cloud game plays the winner of the Century College versus Rochester Technical and Community College (19-24) game on Friday at 6 p.m.

St. Cloud beat Rochester 5-4 on Thursday.

The winner of that 6 p.m game on Friday plays on Saturday at Noon and would have to win to force another game later Saturday afternoon to determine the winner of the district since the tournament is in a double-elimination format.

The winner of the North Plains District advances to the NJCAA DIII World Series in Greeneville, Tennessee, from May 27-May 30/June 1, 2023.

Alexandria - 1 0 0 0 0 0 2 3 0 - 6 12 1

Century - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 3 - 5 9 2

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lampert - 4-5, 2 R, 4 RBI; Jacob Merrill - 2-4; Carter Lang - 1-5; Brady Goebel - 1-4, BB; Chuck Hackett - 2-5, R; Felix Porras - 0-4, R, RBI; Carter Ruschmeier - 2-4, R, RBI, BB; Calen O’Connell - 0-3, BB; Austin Henrichs - 1-3; Maddox Mortenson - 0-1, R

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Lucas Burgum - W - 7.1 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Logan Bullock - 1.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

ADVERTISEMENT

Eight Legends make All-MCAC Central team

Alexandria College is well-represented on the All-Minnesota College Athletic Conference team as eight players earned honors.

Merill, along with Brady Goebel, Lampert, and Burgum made the first team. Merill, Jalen Vorpahl, and Carter Lang made the second team, and Felix Porras made the third team.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 18, 2023
May 18, 2023 09:48 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
B Invitational 0039.jpg
Sports
Title IX 'trailblazers' honored at Alexandria High School's track and field home invite
May 17, 2023 07:06 PM
 · 
By  Thalen Zimmerman
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 17, 2023
May 17, 2023 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff