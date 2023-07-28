Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry topples DGF to open D2 Senior American Legion State Tournament

Dillworth-Glyndon-Felton Post 397 had the early edge on Glenwood-Lowy Legion 18U in their first-round matchup in the D2 Sr. Legion State Tournament in Roseau as DGF held a 1-0 lead after the first inning.

But from there on out, Glenwood-Lowry dominated the game, outsourcing DGF, 8-0 in the final six innings to win 8-1 on Friday.

Now Glenwood-Lowry competes against Eden Valley-Watkins at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the state semifinals. The winner of that game advances to the state championship at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, while the loser plays in the third-place game at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

After trailing 1-0 to begin Friday’s game, Glenwood-Lowry knotted the game up at one with an Austin Ballhagen RBI single in the top of the second inning.

Glenwood-Lowry took the lead for good with a solo home run by Ryland Martin in the top of the third inning.

This was one of three home runs in the game, as Dylan Alexander and Connor Erickson also smashed home runs.

Alexander and Levi Johnson tied for the team-high in hits with three.

PJ Johnson earned the win on the mound as he struck out four batters in six and two-thirds innings pitched.

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 2 0 3 0 2 - 8 10 1

DGF - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Jack Majerus - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB