Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry takes fourth at state

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U baseball team wrapped up a successful season with a fourth-place finish at the 2023 D2 American Legion Senior Tournament in Roseau.

Glenwood-Lowry began the tournament with an 8-1 win over Dillworth-Glyndon-Felton on Friday.

Glenwood-Lowry kept things close in its final two games of the season, but on Saturday lost 2-1 in 11 innings to Eden Valley-Watkins and 6-4 to La Crescent on Sunday in the third place game.

In the semifinal game against Eden Valley-Watkins, Glenwood-Lowry led 1-0 for most of the game, but Eden Valley-Watkins tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning thanks to a Nolan Geislinger RBI double. Sam Nistler knocked in the game-winning run for Eden Valley-Watkins in the bottom of the 11th inning.

Eden Valley-Watkins went on to fall to Sleepy Eye in the state championship game, 10-5.

Glenwood-Lowry led 4-3 against La Crescent, heading to the bottom of the seventh inning. But La Crescent pushed three runs across in the bottom of the inning to win 6-4. Kale Baker ended the game with a walk-off home run for La Crescent in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Against Eden Valley-Watkins, Glenwood-Lowry had seven hits, led by Riley Dell and Dylan Alexander with two. Dell knocked in the team’s only run in the game.

In Sunday’s game against La Crescent, Alexander had two of the five hits for Glenwood-Lowry.

Alexander led the team in batting average this season (.500), hits (48), runs (32), and home runs (4).

PJ Johnson led the team in RBIs with 25. He also had an 8-1 record on the mound this season. He struck out 57 batters and finished with a 1.13 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP.

Glenwood-Lowry finished the season with a 21-8 overall record.

Glenwood-Lowry earned the Rocky Wedin Sportsmanship trophy.

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 7 3

Eden Valley-Watkins - 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 1 - 2 9 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alexn Panitzke - 6 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 2 SO; Ryland Martin - 4.1 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Alex Panitzke - 1-6; Dylan Alexander - 2-3, 2 BB; Connor Erickson - 1-5; Levi Johnson - 0-3, R, 2 BB; Riley Dell - 2-4, RBI, BB; Austin Ballhagen - 1-4, BB; Ryland Martin - 0-2, 2 BB

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 0 3 0 0 0 - 4 5 0

La Crescent - 0 1 1 0 1 0 3 - 6 11 4

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - 6 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 3 S0; Jack Majerus - 0.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO, 1 HR

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-3, BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-3, R; Dylan Alexander - 2-3, RBI, BB; Connor Erickson - 1-2, R, BB; Levi Johnson - 0-3, R, Riley Dell - 1-2, R; Austin Ballhagen - 0-2, BB

Box score from game one -

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 2 0 3 0 2 - 8 10 1

DGF - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 6.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 BB, 4 SO; Jack Majerus - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB