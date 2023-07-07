Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry sneaks by Benson-Hancock in doubleheader

Glenwood-Lowry picked up a pair of 2-run wins on Thursday.

EP Baseball
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 8:34 AM

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U baseball team grinded out a pair of wins in a doubleheader on Thursday against Benson-Hancock. Glenwood-Lowry won game one, 6-4, and game two, 3-1 (in five innings).

In game one, Dylan Alexander hit a 2-run home run in the bottom of the second inning and after scoring three runs in the inning, Glenwood-Lowry led 4-2.

Alex Panitzke earned the win on the mound in game one with six strikeouts in seven innings.

A pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning of game two gave Glenwood-Lowry a 2-1 lead, and the team scored an insurance run in the bottom of the third. Alexander, Noah Jensen, and Riley Dell each had an RBI in the game.

Alexander earned the win on the mound as he struck out five batters in five innings pitched.

Game one -

Benson-Hancock - 2 0 1 0 1 0 0 - 4 5 4

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 3 0 0 0 2 X - 6 5 5

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 7 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 6 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 2-4, 2 R; Alex Panitzke - 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, R, HR, 3 RBI; Noah Jensen - 0-1, 2 BB; Riley Dell - 0-3, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 0-2, R, BB;

Game two -

Benson-Hancock - 1 0 0 0 0 - 1 2 1

Glenwood-Lowry - 2 0 1 0 X - 3 3 1

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-1, R, BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-1, R, BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-2, RBI; Noah Jensen - 1-2, R, RBI; Riley Dell - 1-2, RBI

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
