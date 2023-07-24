Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry punches ticket to D2 state tournament

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 19U team came into the final day of the Division II West Central Sub-State Tournament with momentum after winning game one of the championship series, 8-1, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, against Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

In Kerkhoven, KMS snuck out of game 2 on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with a 3-2 win in extra innings.

But Glenwood-Lowry battled back in game three, winning 2-1 to advance to the D2 State Tournament in Roseau.

Alex Panitzke scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as he scored on a passed ball.

Panitzke led the team in hits with two, while Austin Ballhagen and Dylan Alexander had one apiece.

Panitzke also earned the win on the mound. He finished with three strikeouts in five and one-third innings pitched.

In game two of the series, KMS scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Glenwood-Lowry scored one in the sixth, and eventually, the game went into extra innings.

In the ninth inning, Glenwood-Lowry scored a run in the top of the ninth, but KMS scored two in the bottom of the ninth to win the game 3-2.

In game one of the series, Glenwood-Lowry scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win 8-1.

The D2 state tournament runs from July 28-30, 2023, in Roseaul. Glenwood-Lowry starts the tournament with a tilt against Dillworth-Glyndon-Felton at 10 a.m. on July 28, 2023. The full tournament schedule can be found at: https://www.minnesotalegionbaseball.com/division-ii .

Game 1

KMS - 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 6 3

Glenwood-Lowry - 7 0 0 0 0 0 X - 8 11 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - W - 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Austin Ballhagen - 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-4, R, RBI; Alex Panitzke - 2-4, RBI, R; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, R; Noah Jensen - 1-4, R, 2 RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-3, R; Conner Erickson - 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Ryland Martin - 2-3; Aron Majerus - 0-0, R

Game 2

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 3 2

KMS - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 3 8 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - 8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Alex Panitzke - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 0-3, BB; Conner Erickson - 1-3, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-3, R

Game 3

KMS - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 2

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 0 0 1 0 X - 2 4 1

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Jack Majerus - 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Alex Panitzke - 2-3, R, BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-3, BB; Noah Jensen - 0-3, BB; PJ Johnson - 0-2, BB; Conner Erickson - 0-2, BB; Riley Dell - 0-2, R; Austin Ballhagen - 1-1, BB