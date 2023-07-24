Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry punches ticket to D2 state tournament

Glenwood-Lowry is headed to the D2 American Legion State Tournament in Roseau.

glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.02.jpg
Glenwood-Lowry's Jack Majerus takes a swing at a pitch during Game 2 of the Division II West Central North championship series against Parkers Prairie on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.
Joe Brown / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:24 AM

The Glenwood-Lowry Legion 19U team came into the final day of the Division II West Central Sub-State Tournament with momentum after winning game one of the championship series, 8-1, on Saturday, July 22, 2023, against Kerkoven-Murdock-Sunburg.

In Kerkhoven, KMS snuck out of game 2 on Sunday, July 23, 2023, with a 3-2 win in extra innings.

But Glenwood-Lowry battled back in game three, winning 2-1 to advance to the D2 State Tournament in Roseau.

Alex Panitzke scored what turned out to be the game-winning run in the bottom of the fifth inning as he scored on a passed ball.

Panitzke led the team in hits with two, while Austin Ballhagen and Dylan Alexander had one apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Panitzke also earned the win on the mound. He finished with three strikeouts in five and one-third innings pitched.

In game two of the series, KMS scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, but Glenwood-Lowry scored one in the sixth, and eventually, the game went into extra innings.

In the ninth inning, Glenwood-Lowry scored a run in the top of the ninth, but KMS scored two in the bottom of the ninth to win the game 3-2.

In game one of the series, Glenwood-Lowry scored seven runs in the bottom of the first inning and went on to win 8-1.

The D2 state tournament runs from July 28-30, 2023, in Roseaul. Glenwood-Lowry starts the tournament with a tilt against Dillworth-Glyndon-Felton at 10 a.m. on July 28, 2023. The full tournament schedule can be found at: https://www.minnesotalegionbaseball.com/division-ii .

Game 1 

KMS - 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 6 3

Glenwood-Lowry - 7 0 0 0 0 0 X - 8 11 0 

ADVERTISEMENT

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - W - 6.2 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO; Austin Ballhagen - 0.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-4, R, RBI; Alex Panitzke - 2-4, RBI, R; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, R; Noah Jensen - 1-4, R, 2 RBI; PJ Johnson - 1-3, R; Conner Erickson - 2-3, 2 RBI, R; Ryland Martin - 2-3; Aron Majerus - 0-0, R

Game 2 

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 - 2 3 2 

KMS - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 - 3 8 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - 8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; Alex Panitzke - 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-4, RBI; Dylan Alexander - 0-3, BB; Conner Erickson - 1-3, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-3, R

Game 3 

ADVERTISEMENT

KMS - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 4 2 

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 0 0 1 0 X - 2 4 1

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Alex Panitzke - W - 5.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO; Jack Majerus - 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Alex Panitzke - 2-3, R, BB; Dylan Alexander - 1-3, BB; Noah Jensen - 0-3, BB; PJ Johnson - 0-2, BB; Conner Erickson - 0-2, BB; Riley Dell - 0-2, R; Austin Ballhagen - 1-1, BB

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Main photo option 1 - DSC_8082.JPG
Sports
Basketball: The Hoops District opens in Alexandria
3h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
UPP-Sam Haley 2-DSC_8371.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Urbank-Parkers Prairie holds off Carlos
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
glenwoodlowry-legion-baseball-072123.01.jpg
Sports
Glenwood-Lowry moves on in sub-state playoffs
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Russ Chapek Muskie.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Family on vacation catches 51-inch muskie on Lake Darling
4d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Bryce Hanstad
Prep
Golf: Hanstad takes second at MGA Amateur Championship
2d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sunset at Knute ball park
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A nice night at the ball park
1d ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson
EP Business News
Local
Chamber membership team recognizes 3 new members in Alexandria
1d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report