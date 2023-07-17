6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry advances to sub-state final four

Glenwood-Lowry is set to face Parkers Prairie in the West Central Sub-state final four.

EP Baseball
Dan Thornberg/Daniel Thornberg - stock.adobe.c
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:46 PM

The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team is in the D2 West Central Sub-state Four Four after taking care of business against Brooten on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Glenwood-Lowry beat Brooten, 6-5, and began the postseason with a 10-0 win over Sauk Centre and an 11-3 win over Brooten, earlier in the week.

In the win over Brooten on Friday, Glenwood-Lowry trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. PJ Johnson swung the momentum of the game with a 2-RBI triple that tied the game at five. Connor Erickson later drove Johnson home with an RBI single to give Glenwood-Lowry a 6-5.

Johnson, along with Erickson and Jack Majerus, each had two hits for Glenwood-Lowry. Majerus earned the win on the mound.

Glenwood-Lowry plays Parkers Prairie in a 3-game series to begin the final four. The final four series schedule goes as follows:

ADVERTISEMENT

  • Game 1 at 6 p.m. in Parkers Prairie on Monday
  • Game 2 at 5 p.m. at Glenwood-Lowry on Thursday, July 20
  • Game 3 (if necessary) following game two 

The winner of the Glenwood-Lowry versus Parkers Prairie series plays either Kerkhoven or Redwood Falls in the championship series on July 22-23, 2023.

July 14, 2023, game:

Brooten - 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 - 5 11 0

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 1 1 0 0 3 - 6 8 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Alex Panitzke - 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO; Jack Majerus - W - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-2, 2 R, 3 BB; Alex Panitzke - 0-3, BB; Dylan Alexander - 2-5, 2 RBI; Noah Jensen - 0-3, R, 2 BB; PJ Johnson - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Connor Erickson - 2-4, 2 RBI, BB; Austin Ballhagen - 0-1, 3 BB; Riley Dell - 0-1, BB; Aron Majerus - 0-0, R

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Baseball
Sports
Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion team earns No. 2 seed in sub-state playoffs
18m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alex Red- 01 Sam Anderson-DSC_3543.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Jr. Legion teams cap off regular season
49m ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
427894+Grouse_87517414.jpg
Sports
Ruffed grouse counts remain high in core of ruffed grouse range
1d ago
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Lake Brophy Park
News
Lake Brophy County Park celebrates final finishes
4d ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Andria 0737.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Andria Theatre announces its 2023-2024 season
3d ago
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Historical Society.jpg
Local
Douglas County Historical Society gets $9,473 grant to improve collections care
13h ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
People watching fireworks at dusk
Lifestyle
Photo of the Week: A storm of stars
14h ago
 · 
By  Lowell Anderson