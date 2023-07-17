Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry advances to sub-state final four

The Glenwood-Lowry American Legion baseball team is in the D2 West Central Sub-state Four Four after taking care of business against Brooten on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Glenwood-Lowry beat Brooten, 6-5, and began the postseason with a 10-0 win over Sauk Centre and an 11-3 win over Brooten, earlier in the week.

In the win over Brooten on Friday, Glenwood-Lowry trailed 5-3 in the bottom of the seventh inning. PJ Johnson swung the momentum of the game with a 2-RBI triple that tied the game at five. Connor Erickson later drove Johnson home with an RBI single to give Glenwood-Lowry a 6-5.

Johnson, along with Erickson and Jack Majerus, each had two hits for Glenwood-Lowry. Majerus earned the win on the mound.

Glenwood-Lowry plays Parkers Prairie in a 3-game series to begin the final four. The final four series schedule goes as follows:

Game 1 at 6 p.m. in Parkers Prairie on Monday

Game 2 at 5 p.m. at Glenwood-Lowry on Thursday, July 20

Game 3 (if necessary) following game two

The winner of the Glenwood-Lowry versus Parkers Prairie series plays either Kerkhoven or Redwood Falls in the championship series on July 22-23, 2023.

July 14, 2023, game:

Brooten - 0 0 2 2 0 1 0 - 5 11 0

Glenwood-Lowry - 1 0 1 1 0 0 3 - 6 8 2

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - 3.1 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO; Alex Panitzke - 2.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 SO; Jack Majerus - W - 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB