Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry 18U stymies Brooten

The Glenwood-Lowry 18U team came off of the Fourth of July break with a strong pair of wins over Brooten on Wednesday.

Glenwood-Lowry won game one 9-1 and game two 7-2 (in five innings).

Glenwood-Lowry trailed 1-0 after one inning in game one but scored in the final five times they were at the plate.

Dylan Alexander had three hits in game one.

PJ Johnson pitched a gem on the mound as he allowed just one run and struck out 10 batters.

In game two, Johnson had a team-high three hits, two of which were doubles.

Ryland Martin earned the win on the mound in game two as he struck out seven batters in four innings pitched.

Glenwood-Lowry scored three runs in the first inning and four in the fourth inning to get the win.

Game one -

Brooten - 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 1 7 3

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 1 2 2 3 1 X - 9 10 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - PJ Johnson - W - 7 IP, 7 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 11 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 0-3, R, RBI; Alexn Panitzke - 1-3, R, BB; Dylan Alexander - 3-4, RBI; Noah Jensen - 0-3, R, BB; PJ Johnson - 1-3, R, RBI; Levi Johnson - 2-4, 2 R, RBI; Austin Ballhagen - 2-3, 2 R; Connor Erickson - 0-2, RBI; Caden Larson - 0-0, RBI, BB; Ryland Martin - 1-3, R, 2 RBI, BB

Game two -

Brooten - 0 0 0 2 0 - 2 2 2

Glenwood-Lowry - 3 0 0 4 X - 7 9 0

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Ryland Martin - W - 4 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 7 SO; Austin Ballhagen - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO