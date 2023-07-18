6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Glenwood-Lowry 18U outlasts Parkers Prairie in extras

On Monday, Glenwood-Lowry won game one of a best-of-three series against Parkers Prairie in extra innings.

EP Baseball
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:44 AM

PARKERS PRAIRIE - It took four extra innings to decide a victor in game one of the American Legion D2 West Central Final Four series between Glenwood-Lowry Legion 18U and Parkers Prairie, but with two runs in the top of the 11th inning, Glenwood-Lowry snuck out of Parkers Prairie with an 8-7 win.

Noah Jensen proved to be the hero for Glenwood-Lowry as he blasted a two-RBI double in the top of the 11th inning to give his team an 8-6 lead.

Parkers Prairie put some pressure on Glenwood-Lowry in the bottom of the 11th as one run came around to score, but back-to-back strikeouts thrown by Alex Panitzke sealed the win for Glenwood-Lowry.

A hectic seventh inning led the game to go to extra innings. Glenwood-Lowry scored two runs in the top half of the inning, but Parkers Prairie scored two runs as well to force extra innings.

Parkers Prairie had the early edge in the game as it led 4-2 after two innings, but Glenwood-Lowry hunkered down over the next nine innings, outscoring Parkers Prairie 6-3 from there on out.

Game two of the series is at 5 p.m. on Thursday at Glenwood-Lowry. Game three, if necessary, will follow after the completion of game two.

Glenwood-Lowry - 0 2 0 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 2 - 8 13 5

Parkers Prairie - 1 3 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 1 - 7 6 4

GLENWOOD-LOWRY PITCHING - Dylan Alexander - 6 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO; Alex Panitzke - W - 5 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO

GLENWOOD-LOWRY OFFENSE - Jack Majerus - 1-5, R; Alex Panitzke - 1-4, BB; Dylan Alexander - 2-4, 2 R, 2 BB; Noah Jensen - 1-5, 2 RBI, BB; PJ Johnson - 3-6, R, 2 RBI; Levi Johnson - 0-5, 2 R; Connor Erickson - 2-5; Austin Ballhagen - 1-4, R; Ryland Martin - 2-4, R, 2 RBI

PARKERS PRAIRIE PITCHING - Dylan Debilzen - 6.2 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 3 ER, BB, 6 SO; Nolan Steidl - 4.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 BB, 4 SO

PARKERS PRAIRIE OFFENSE - Dylan Debilzen - 1-3, 3 R, 3 BB; David Revering - 1-3, BB; Nolan Steidl - 1-3, 2 RBI, BB; Zach Mrnak - 0-4, RBI, 2 BB; Cohen Noska - 1-6, R; Mason Boesl - 0-4, R, BB; Shane Hanson - 2-4, 2 R, 2 RBI, BB

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
