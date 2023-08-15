Baseball: Carlos Cougars punch ticket to state tournament

The Carlos Cougars amateur baseball team is headed to the Minnesota Baseball Association Class A State Tournament after taking second recently in the Region 16C Tournament.

The Region 16C Tournament ran from July 29-Aug. 12, 2023, and wrapped up with the championship game in Pelican Rapids.

The Fergus Falls Hurricanes defeated the Cougars, 5-4, in the Region 16C tournament championship game in Pelican Rapids on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Pelican Rapids. Fergus Falls and Carlos are the two teams from Region 16 that will be going to the Class C State Tournament.

Carlos locked up its spot in the state tournament with a 1-0 win over the Sauk Centre Titans on Saturday, Aug. 12, after falling to Fergus Falls, 7-6, on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Carlos started the tournament with a 5-1 win over the Ashby A’s on Saturday, July 29, in Breckenridge. Carlos then defeated the Urbank-Parkers Prairie Bombers, 6-1, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cougars begin the MBA Class C State Tournament with a tilt against the Watkins Clippers, on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 7 p.m. in Litchfield.

The winner of that game plays the Waconia Lakers on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. in Dassel.

Along with the Cougars and Bombers, the Alexandria Black Sox, Ashby A’s, and the Kensington Norsemen were the other Resorters League representatives in the Region 16C Tournament.

After losing to Carlos, Ashby defeated Breckenridge, 5-1, on Aug. 5, but lost to Sauk Centre, 9-1 on the next day and got eliminated from the tournament.

Kensington started the tournament with a 9-0 win over the Dent Wildcats but lost 12-1 to Sauk Centre and Alexandria to get eliminated from the tournament.

After its win in the elimination bracket over Kensington, Alexandria was eliminated from the tournament by a 12-0 loss to Urbank-Parkers Prairie on Aug. 6.

Urbank-Parkers Prairie was eliminated from the tournament with a 10-6 loss to Sauk Centre on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023.

