Baseball: Bemidji edges Alexandria Post 87 in Thursday doubleheader

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team had plenty of obstacles to surmount on Thursday at the BSU baseball field.

Alexandria Post 87's Jordan Kuhnau (left) catches the ball and tries to stage Bemidji runner during a game on June 29, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Forum news Service

The Centaurs trailed Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87, 5-0 after 5 1/2 innings in game one of a doubleheader, making their prospects of winning bleak. No matter. Bemidji plated two runs in the sixth, three in the seventh and one in the eighth to walk off with a 6-5 win.

In the second game, Alexandria held a 1-0 lead after 4 1/2 frames. The Centaurs tied the contest in the fifth, then took a lead down the home stretch with five runs in the sixth.

Bemidji shut the stable door in the seventh, earning a 6-3 win and a double-dip sweep.

“It's always great to get two wins,” Centaurs head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “Summer's about splits, so anytime you can sneak that extra one, especially after a real hard-fought game one, it’s a cherry on top there. And especially against a real quality opponent. So we’re very happy about that, and we'll take them any way we can get them.”

Alexandria is now 10-6 on the year.

Alexandria Post 87's Jaxon Schoenrock hurls a pitch to the plate during a game at Bemidji on June 29, 2023. Madelyn Haasken / Forum Service

Bemidji (11-3) picked a difficult method to make it work in the first game, but five days away from July 4, the Centaurs had plenty of firepower in reserve. Bemidji got its comeback cooking with Ben Corradi’s two-run home run in the sixth – his third in the last three games . Then in the seventh, the Centaurs sent the game to extras with Hunter Brodina’s sacrifice fly and two-out RBI doubles by Corradi and Landon Hanson.

Tied 5-5 entering the eighth, Bemidji got a shutdown inning from Brodina on the mound. In the bottom half of the frame, Will Zellmann laced a walk-off single to left field, granting the Centaurs a photo-finish victory.

“Alex is a really good team,” Corradi said. “They make us better. And it just feels really good to sweep them, because it's been a really long time.”

Bemidji required similar heroics in game two. Trailing 1-0, the Centaurs tied the second matchup on Brodina’s RBI double in the fifth. In the sixth, though, the starting gates really opened wide. Bemidji plated five runs, highlighted by two-run doubles from Zellmann and Corradi.

“I just try to hit it hard and see where it goes,” said Corradi of his recently prolific extra-base pop. “That's my secret.”

Bemidji’s Justice leaves with injury

The Centaurs also had to contend with a scary injury in game two. In the fourth inning, Bemidji first baseman Cam Justice rounded third base and looked to score, but he was instead tagged out at home plate. Justice collided with Alexandria catcher Boone Branson on the play and remained down near the plate for several minutes.

Justice was eventually fitted with a splint on his lower left leg and carried off the field to a waiting car. He was then driven to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Justice has signed to play baseball at Minnesota Crookston next school year, and the Centaurs have their minds foremost on helping him reach that goal.

“Whatever it is, we’ve just got to get him on the right path for the things ahead,” Blumhagen said. “We all know Cam, we all love Cam, and Cam wants to win as much as anybody in our dugout. So regardless of if he's playing on the bench or on his way to the hospital, he's wondering right now whether we won or not, so we wanted to make sure that we were going to deliver him some good news.”

Bemidji 6, Alexandria 5 (F/8)

ALX 010 310 00 – 5-8-1

BEM 000 002 31 – 6-9-0

WP: Brodina (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Schoenrock (6 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

Bemidji 6, Alexandria 3

ALX 010 000 2 – 3-10-0

BEM 000 015 X – 6-15-1

WP: Neadeau (6.2 IP, 10 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Schmidt (5.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

S: Brodina (0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)