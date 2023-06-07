99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Baseball: ATCC's Goebel, Lampert, Burgum earn honors

The Legends had three players make the all-conference or all-section team.

Levi Lampert - DSC_3079.JPG
Alexandria College's Levi Lampert (6) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run in the team's Region 13 Championship game on May 20, 2023, in St. Cloud against St. Cloud Technical and Community College on May 20, 2023. Lampert made the all-conference and all-region first team in 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:19 PM

The Alexandria College Legends had a memorable first season and have taken home some honors.

The Legends had a 23-10 record and finished second in the NJCAA DIII Region 13/North Plains District.

First baseman Brady Goebel, right fielder Levi Lampert and pitcher Lucas Burgum have earned All-Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference and All-Region 13 honors.

Lampert (Upsala) made the all-conference and all-region first team. Lampert had a .426 batting average, a .561 on-base percentage, and a .644 slugging percentage. Lampert led the Legends in runs with 36, hits with 43, and walks with 25. He hit three home runs this season and had 18 RBIs.

Burgum (Mandan, North Dakota) made the all-region and all-conference second team.

Lucus Burgum-DSC_1507.JPG
Alexandria's Lucas Burgum hurls a pitch to the mound during a playoff game on May 5, 2023. Burgum made the all-conference and all-section team in 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Burgum had a 6-3 record on the mound this season. He struck out 38 batters and allowed just 19 runs in nine appearances. He had a 3.42 ERA. At the plate, he had 12 hits, scored 15 runs, and had seven RBIs.

Goebel (Albany) made the all-region and all-conference third team. Goebel scored 22 times, had 33 hits, and led the team in home runs with four and RBIs with 31. He had a .340 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a .495 slugging percentage.

Brady Goebel-DSC_1691.JPG
Alexandria College's Brady Goebel steps in the batter's box during the second game of a playoff doubleheader against CLC-Brainerd on May 5, 2023. Goebel made the all-conference and all-region team in 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
