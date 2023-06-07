Baseball: ATCC's Goebel, Lampert, Burgum earn honors

The Alexandria College Legends had a memorable first season and have taken home some honors.

The Legends had a 23-10 record and finished second in the NJCAA DIII Region 13/North Plains District.

First baseman Brady Goebel, right fielder Levi Lampert and pitcher Lucas Burgum have earned All-Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference and All-Region 13 honors.

Lampert (Upsala) made the all-conference and all-region first team. Lampert had a .426 batting average, a .561 on-base percentage, and a .644 slugging percentage. Lampert led the Legends in runs with 36, hits with 43, and walks with 25. He hit three home runs this season and had 18 RBIs.

Burgum (Mandan, North Dakota) made the all-region and all-conference second team.

Alexandria's Lucas Burgum hurls a pitch to the mound during a playoff game on May 5, 2023. Burgum made the all-conference and all-section team in 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Burgum had a 6-3 record on the mound this season. He struck out 38 batters and allowed just 19 runs in nine appearances. He had a 3.42 ERA. At the plate, he had 12 hits, scored 15 runs, and had seven RBIs.

Goebel (Albany) made the all-region and all-conference third team. Goebel scored 22 times, had 33 hits, and led the team in home runs with four and RBIs with 31. He had a .340 batting average, a .443 on-base percentage, and a .495 slugging percentage.