Baseball: Alexandria Redbirds set to kickoff 2023 season

NOTE: Information for this story was provided by the Alexandria Redbirds

ALEXANDRIA - Coming off a second-place finish out of 35 teams in 2022, the Alexandria Redbirds, a age 50 and older baseball team, is ready to kick off the 2023 season on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

The Redbirds host a doubleheader against the Minnesota Silver Snappers at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

“We have a great bunch of old guys that still love to play competitive baseball,” Alexandria Redbirds head coach Jon Brundell said.

The average age of the team is 58 years old, and Mike Weber age 71) and Roger Johnson (age 74) are the two oldest members of the team.

Sunday’s home series is just one of four that the Redbirds will have all season. This is because Knute Nelson Memorial Park is adding in new turf in August, and that project isn’t expected to be completed until sometime in September.

Alexandria’s other tilt at Knute Nelson Memorial Park is on Saturday, July 29, 2023, against the Eden Prairie Saints.

The Redbirds are designated as the home team two other times this season, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, against the Mill City Flour Sacks in Freeport, and on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, in Carlos against the White Bear Lake Cubs.

Admission to all games is free.

The Redbirds are scheduled to play 16 road games this season.

