Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

Sports

Baseball: Alexandria Redbirds make the most of home-opener

The Redbirds are now 6-2 on the year.

Jerrod Kelly.JPG
Jerrod Kelley of the Alexandria Redbirds hurls a pitch to the plate during an Alexandria Redbirds game on July 23, 2023.
Contributed photo by Tom Anderson
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 3:13 PM

The home opener went as planned for the Alexandria Redbirds on Sunday, July 23, 2023, as the team earned a sweep over the Mounds View Silver Snappers at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

The Redbirds won game one 9-2 and game two 11-3. Greg Serum pitched a complete game in game one. He only allowed four hits and two walks in game one.

Greg Serum.JPG
Greg Serum throws a pitch for the Alexandria Redbirds in a game on July 24, 2023.
Contributed photo by Tom Anderson

In game two it was Jerrod Kelley who went the full distance for the Redbirds. He threw one strikeout in the game and allowed six hits and two walks.

On Sunday, Lee Sykora scored once, hit three doubles, had six RBIs and one stolen base, while Jeff Kuhn had three runs, two RBIs, and drew a walk. On top of that, Kurt Kuhn scored four times, and he had a double. Kelley scored twice, had five RBIs, went 1-for-2 at the plate, stole one base, and was walked once.

Kelley and Kuhn both had three hits. Serum, Lee Backhaus, and Jon Brundell each had two hits, while Bob Brittin had one.

Alexandria was supposed to host the Eden Prairie Saints on July 29, 2023, but Eden Prairie doesn’t have enough players. There’s a chance another team fills in, but until then, the next home game is scheduled for Aug. 5, 2023, in Freeport against the Mill City Flour Sacks.

The Redbirds are now 6-2 on the year.

Following the wins on Sunday, the team said, “We would like to thank Judy Backhaus for coming in early and setting up the scoreboard. Also, thank you to Jim Korkowski for running the scoreboard and to Bob Brittin for doing the announcing for the day. A highlight in between games was giving recognition to both Bernice Wagner for being a loyal Alex fan since 1985 and to Jim Korkowski for helping on the scoreboard or for whatever is needed to help the Redbirds. Both received baseball jerseys.”

Jim Korkowski.JPG
Jim Korkowski (left) and Bernice Wagner (right) hold up jerseys they received from the Alexandria Redbirds on July 24, 2023.
Contributed photo by Tom Anderson

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
