Baseball: Alexandria Post 87's season ends in sub-state tournament

Alexandria Post 87 went 2-2 in its sub-state tournament.

Alexandria Post 87's Matthew Hornstein pitches during the 2023 D1 Sub-State 14 Tournament in Perham.
Nick Leonardelli / Forum News Service
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:53 AM

The Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87 baseball team was one of the final teams remaining in the D1 American Legion Sub-State 14 tournament. But with a 10-2 loss to the Moorhead Blues on Friday in Perham, Alexandria’s season ended.

Moorhead scored all 10 of its runs in the first five innings.

Alexandria finished the season with a 16-10 record. Moorhead went on to win the tournament over Perham.

Alexandria started the tournament with a close battle against Perham.

Perham took an early lead, but Alexandria battled back to make it a one-run game. Perham eeked out a 4-3 win on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Post 87 bounced back nicely in the elimination bracket with wins over Brainerd (10-0 on Thursday, July 20, 2023) and Detroit Lakes (8-3 on Friday, July 21, 2023) before falling to the Moorhead Blues.

In the win over Brainerd, Jaxon Schoenrock pitched a shutout and only allowed one hit. On offense, Wyatt Mohr hit two home runs in the win.

Against Detroit Lakes, Carter Simonson pitched six solid innings and earned the win on the mound. He struck out five batters.

Caleb Gimbel had three hits in the win over Detroit Lakes.

Perham - 0 2 1 0 1 0 0 - 4 9 0

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 0 0 0 2 1 0 - 3 7 3

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Matthew Hornstein - 5.2 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 7 SO, 2 BB; Carter Simonson - 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 0-2, R, 2 BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 0-2, BB; Caleb Gimbel - 2-4, RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 0-4, RBI; Nick Levasseur - 0-1, R, 2 BB; Gage Castle - 2-3; Kasen Muscha - 3-3, R, RBI

Brainerd - 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 2

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 4 2 0 4 - 10 9 0

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Jaxon Schoenrock - W - 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Jordan Kuhnau - 1-3; Caleb Gimbel - 1-2, 2 R, BB; Wyatt Mohr - 2-3, 2 HR, 2 R, 3 RBI, Gage Castle - 1-2, 2 R, BB; Augie Gulbranson - 1-2, 2 R, BB; Gavin Klimek - 2-3, 2 R, 4 RBI; Boone Branson - 1-3, 3 RBI

Detroit Lakes - 0 0 0 2 0 0 1 - 3 6 0

Alexandria Post 87 - 2 0 4 2 0 0 - 8 8 2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Carter Simonson - W - 6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 3 BB; Max Hess - 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB;

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Spencer Schmidt - 1-3, R, RBI; Jordan Kuhnau - 0-3, R, BB; Jaxon Schoenrock - 1-4, R; Caleb Gimbel - 3-4, R, RBI; Wyatt Mohr - 1-3, 2 R, BB; Gage Castle - 0-1, R, RBI, 2 BB; Sam Anderson - 0-0, BB; Augie Gulbranson - 1-4, R, 2 RBI; Gavin Klimek - 1-2, 2 RBI, BB; Kasen Muscha - 0-2, BB

Alexandria Post 87 - 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 - 2 7 1

Moorhead Blues - 4 1 1 2 2 0 X - 10 13 2

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Nick Levassuer - 4 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB; Spencer Schmidt - 2 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 2 R, 3 SO

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Jordan Kuhnau - 1-4; Jaxon Schoenrock - 3-3, BB; Gage Castle - 1-4, R; Sam Anderson - 1-1, R; Gavin Klimek 1-2, BB

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
