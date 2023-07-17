Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 draws No. 3 seed in D1 Sub-State 14 playoffs

ALEXANDRIA - With a 14-8 record in the regular season, the Alexandria Zimny Insurance Post 87 baseball team is the No. 3 seed in the D1 Senior Sub-State 14 Tournament in Perham.

The 8-team tournament runs from Wednesday, July 19, through Saturday, July 22, or Sunday, July 23, if necessary.

Alexandria begins the tournament with a tilt against the host team, sixth-seeded Perham. The game is set for Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Alexandria met Perham in the regular season in a doubleheader on June 20 at home and split the series.

The defending Sub-State 14 champions, the Moorhead Blues , are the No. 2 seed, and Bemidji is the No. 1 seed.

The winner of the Alexandria-Perham game on Wednesday plays at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the winner’s bracket against either Moorhead or the No. 7 seed Brainerd. The losers of those games play in an elimination game on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

The Sub-State 14 Championship is set for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, and a second game, if necessary, will be played on Sunday at Noon.

The winner of the Sub-State 14 Tournament heads to the D1 Senior Legion State Tournament in Rochester, which runs from July 27-30, 2023.

Alexandria finished as the runner-up to the Moorhead Blues in last year’s Sub-State 14 Tournament .

