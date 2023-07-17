Baseball: Alexandria Jr. Legion teams cap off regular season

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Soderholm Insurance and Oral Surgery Junior Legion Red team and the Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team have now completed their regular seasons and are ready for postseason play.

The Alexandria Red team heads into the postseason with a 12-12-2 record, and the Alexandria Black team has a 14-11 record.

The Alexandria teams ended the regular season with a doubleheader against each other on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Alexandria Black won both games in what were low-scoring affairs. Alexandria Black won game one, 1-0, and game two, 2-0.

Earlier in the week, Alexandria Black earned a sweep over Fergus Falls with a 5-4 and a 9-2 win.

Game one was a scoreless pitcher’s duel after seven innings as the game was tied at zero. Kyle Blankenship scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth for Alexandria Black after Sam Anderson drew a bases-loaded walk with one out.

Landon Gess-Norling earned the win on the mound for Alexandria Black in game one as he struck out nine batters in six innings and allowed just one hit.

For Alexandria Red, Zach Iverson struck out 10 batters in four innings.

In game two, a stellar game by Anderson gave Alexandria Black a 2-0 win. Anderson pitched six innings and struck out 18 batters while allowing no runs or hits.

Alexandria Black didn’t allow a runner on base until the bottom of the sixth inning when Colten Persons reached base for Alexandria Red on a dropped third strike.

Alexandria Red got two runners on base in the bottom of the seventh, with Sam Rolin reaching on a single and Brady Emter reaching on a walk. But Alexandria Baclk got the out needed to save the win.

Alexandria Black got on the board in the top of the third inning with an RBI double by Anderson, and a run on a Niklas Schultz sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth inning.

Alexandria Black and Alexandria Red begin the D1 Junior American Legion Sub-State G Tournament at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, and will play each other at 11:30 a.m.

Alexandria Red is the No. 6 seed, and Alexandria Black is the No. 3 seed.

The 7-team tournament runs from July 18-20 or 21, if necessary, in Alexandria. The winner plays either the No. 7 seed Hutchinson Black or the No. 2 seed Mankato West on Wednesday at 9 a.m., while the losers of each game play an elimination game on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m.

Hutchinson Gold is the No. 1 seed and has an opening-round bye. Fairmont is the No. 4 seed, and Marshall is the No. 5 seed.

The Sub-State G Championship Game is set for Thursday, July 20, at 2 p.m. Game two, if necessary, will be played on Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m.

The tournament is in a double-elimination format, and the winner of the sub-state tournament advances to the 2023 D1 Junior State Tournament on July 27-30, 2023, in Burnsville.

Alexandria Black vs. Alexandria Red -

Game one -

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 3 2

Alexandria Black - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 - 1 5 1

ALEXANDRIA BLACK PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - W - 6 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 9 SO, 1 BB; Evan Zabel - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 3 SO, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - Sam Anderson - 1-4, RBI, BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 0-2, 2 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 2-3, BB; Evan Zabel - 0-3, BB; Charlie Runge - 1-4; Kyle Blankenship - 0-0, R; Caden Zelasko - 0-2, BB; Lucas Sprenger - 1-1; Niklas Schultz - 0-1, BB

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Zach Iverson - 4 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 10 SO, 3 BB; Reed Mellgren - 3.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 SO, 4 BB

ALEXANDRIA RED OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-4; Reed Mellgren - 1-2; Zach Iverson -1-3; Griffin Wimmer - 0-2, BB; Ethan Mellgren - 0-3, BB; Isaac Seward - 0-1 BB

Game two -

Alexandria Black - 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 - 2 3 0

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 - 0 1 0

ALEXANDRIA BLACK PITCHING - Sam Anderson - W - 6 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 18 SO, 0 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - Sam Anderson - 1-3, RBI; Landon Gess-Norling - 1-3; Jaxson Bakeberg - 0-1, 1 R, 2 BB; Niklas Schultz - 0-2, RBI; John Botzet - 0-2, BB; Kyle Blankenship - 1-2, R, BB

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Colten Persons - 4 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 SO, 2 BB; Lucas Brovold - 2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB