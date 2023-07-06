Baseball: Alexandria Jr. Black routs Moorhead

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team earned to convincing victory on Wednesday at home against Moorhead. Alexandria Black won game one, 13-3 (in five innings) and 14-3 (in six innings), to improve to 9-10 on the year.

In game one, a 5-run second inning was pivotal for Alexandria Black. Alexandria Black drew 17 walks in game one.

In game two, Alexandria Black had 16 hits, led by Jaxon Bakeberg’s four in five at-bats.

In these two games combined, Alexandria Black scored in all but one of the 11 innings.

Alexandria is set to host a tournament at Knute Nelson Memorial Park from Friday, July 6, through Sunday, July 8.

A full schedule of the tournament can be found here (from the Alexandria Youth Baseball Association website) .

Game one -

Moorhead - 0 0 0 1 2 - 3 4 2

Alexandria Black - 1 5 2 2 3 - 13 6 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Sam Anderson - W - 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Landon Raths - 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 2 BB; Kyle Blankenship - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 S0, 1 BB

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - John Botzet - 0-1, BB; Kyle Blakenship - 0-1, R, BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 1-2, 2 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB; Charlie Runge - 0-0, BB; Parker Converse - 1-1, R, RBI, 4 BB; Evan Zabel - 1-2, R, 2 RBI, BB; Nolan Johnson - 0-1, R, RBI, 3 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 1-3, R, RBI, BB; Jaxson Bakeberg - 1-2, R, BB; Lucas Sprenger - 0-0, R, BB; Brayden Larson - 0-2, 3 R, BB; Caden Zelasko - 1-1, R

Game two -

Alexandria Black - 0 1 2 3 5 3 - 14 16 0

Moorhead - 0 0 2 0 1 0 X - 3 4 1

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Landon Gess-Norling - W - 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 SO, 0 BB; Evan Zabel - 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB; Parker Converse - 2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 1 BB; Brayden Larson - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB