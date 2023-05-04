Baseball: Alexandria College splits doubleheader with Anoka-Ramsey

The Alexandria college baseball team has spent the last couple of days at home, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Anoka-Ramsey at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

In game one, Alexandria got out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Alexandria won game one, 8-1, but fell in game two, 6-4.

Before the start of the first game, Alexandria College president Michael Seymour threw out a ceremonial first pitch, and college faculty members were selected by players to be honored before the start.

Brady Goebel and Levi Lampert had two hits in the game, and each had one home run.

Brock Depute pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters.

In game two, Alexandria jumped ahead 4-1 with two runs in the second and one in the third. But with five runs in the top of the fourth, Anoka-Ramsey took home the win in game two, 6-4.

Mason Conrad hit 3-for-3 for Alexandria and had an RBI.

Alexandria ends its inaugural regular season with a 16-6 (6-4 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference) and finished tied for first in the conference’s central division.

Alexandria begins the playoffs on Friday with a series at Knute Nelson Memorial Park against Central Lakes College-Brainerd (15-12, 4-6 MCAC). Game one of the best-of-three series is at 3 p.m. on Friday, game two is at 5 p.m., and game three, if necessary, is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Game one -

Anoka-Ramsey - 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 5 2

Alexandria - 0 0 3 1 4 0 X - 8 9 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lempert - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Brady Goebel - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Tate Lange - 0-0, R; Felix Porra - 2-4, R, RBI; Noah Lower - 1-4, R, RBI, 2 BB; Gannon Hall - 0-1, 2 BB

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - W- 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

Game two -

Anoka-Ramsey - 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 - 6 8 2

Alexandria - 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 8 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Mason Conrad - 3-3, RBI; Felix Porras - 2-3; Carter Lang - 1-3; Levi Lampert - 1-4; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Brady Goebel - 0-2, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum - 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Noah Lower - 0-3, R, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Kai Mayfield - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB; Chuck Hackett - 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER