99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Alexandria College splits doubleheader with Anoka-Ramsey

Alexandria is now set to host playoff games on Friday afternoon and, if necessary, on Saturday.

Michael Seymour-DSC_0929.JPG
Alexandria College president Michael Seymour (right) shakes hands with Jack Thiesen after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a Anoka-Ramsey doubleheader on May 3, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 04, 2023 at 11:30 AM

The Alexandria college baseball team has spent the last couple of days at home, including a Wednesday doubleheader against Anoka-Ramsey at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.

In game one, Alexandria got out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back. Alexandria won game one, 8-1, but fell in game two, 6-4.

Before the start of the first game, Alexandria College president Michael Seymour threw out a ceremonial first pitch, and college faculty members were selected by players to be honored before the start.

Brady Goebel and Levi Lampert had two hits in the game, and each had one home run.

Brock Depute pitched a complete game and struck out 10 batters.

ADVERTISEMENT

In game two, Alexandria jumped ahead 4-1 with two runs in the second and one in the third. But with five runs in the top of the fourth, Anoka-Ramsey took home the win in game two, 6-4.

Mason Conrad hit 3-for-3 for Alexandria and had an RBI.

Alexandria ends its inaugural regular season with a 16-6 (6-4 Minnesota Collegiate Athletic Conference) and finished tied for first in the conference’s central division.

Alexandria begins the playoffs on Friday with a series at Knute Nelson Memorial Park against Central Lakes College-Brainerd (15-12, 4-6 MCAC). Game one of the best-of-three series is at 3 p.m. on Friday, game two is at 5 p.m., and game three, if necessary, is at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Game one -

Anoka-Ramsey - 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 5 2 

Alexandria - 0 0 3 1 4 0 X - 8 9 1 

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Levi Lempert - 2-4, R, 2 RBI; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Carter Lang - 1-4, 2 R, RBI; Brady Goebel - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Tate Lange - 0-0, R; Felix Porra - 2-4, R, RBI; Noah Lower - 1-4, R, RBI, 2 BB; Gannon Hall - 0-1, 2 BB

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Brock Depute - W- 7 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 SO

Game two - 

Anoka-Ramsey - 1 0 0 5 0 0 0 - 6 8 2

Alexandria - 0 3 1 0 0 0 0 - 4 8 1

ALEXANDRIA OFFENSE - Mason Conrad - 3-3, RBI; Felix Porras - 2-3; Carter Lang - 1-3; Levi Lampert - 1-4; Jacob Merrill - 1-4, R; Brady Goebel - 0-2, R, RBI; Lucas Burgum - 0-2, R, RBI, BB; Noah Lower - 0-3, R, RBI

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Kai Mayfield - 3.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB; Chuck Hackett - 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.
May 11, 2023 04:31 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Brock Depute-DSC_2009.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends set for battle with Minnesota North College-Itasca in Region 13 playoffs
May 10, 2023 02:23 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Sports
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 10, 2023
May 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Agenda - Monday, May 8, 2023
Local
Alexandria baseball fields to get upgrades, including batting cages, new scoreboard, press box and more
May 08, 2023 08:11 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Road work ahead: Several street projects begin in Alexandria
May 08, 2023 08:34 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
EP Road Construction
Local
Roundabout work in Alexandria starts on Monday, May 15
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
EP Alexandria City Government 2
Local
Alexandria DARE program gets support
May 09, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff