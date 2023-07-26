Baseball: Alexandria 13AAA team takes third at Gopher State Tournament of Champions

A week after taking fourth in the MBT State Tournament, the Alexandria 13U AAA team earned another top-four finish in another state tournament.

This time, it came at the 2023 Gopher State Tournament of Champions in Rochester.

“It was just a good season; I think it was a good accomplishment for the boys,” Head coach Tom Miller said. “I think we just continue to get better as the year went on. And that was the part that was probably the best to watch. And then we put it together at the right time, especially hitting-wise.”

The tournament in Rochester ran from July 21-23, 2023, and Alexandria had a 7-1 record at the tournament.

Alexandria defeated Centennial, 8-3, and the Burnsville Blaze, 10-8, on July 21. On day two, Alexandria defeated Minnetonka, 6-4, and Wayzata, 5-2, on July 22.

Alexandria got to the tournament semifinals with a win over the Fargo 61’s, 9-8, and then lost in the semifinals to the West Fargo Rattlers, 10-0, on July 23.

Alexandria defeated the Champlain-Dayton Royals, 7-5, in the third-place game, on July 23.

“The one thing I think that we saw as a transitioning growth point for our kids this year is that they’re starting to think baseball,” Miller said. “There's a lot of scenarios and situations in baseball that are different with every pitch in every situation. And our kids, I think they started to think baseball as the year went on.”

The Cardinals finish the season with a 40-14-1 record.

“You see each other a lot over the course of 55 games, staying in hotels, going to games and tournaments, and you create a lot of memories,” Miller said. “They have this little kangaroo game that they play all the time, and it's the little things like that which make a big difference. They’re a close-knit group, and they’re having fun playing baseball.”

This Alexandria team was one of three to play in a Gopher State Tournament of Champions bracket this weekend.

The Alexandria 11AAA and 12AAA teams had a 1-2 record in its tournament in their respective state tournaments over the weekend.

Miller said that this is an exciting time to be an Alexandria sports fan.

“If you're into sports, and you live in Alexandria, you're in a good place,” Miller said. “Across the board, with all of our teams and the success that they've had at the high school level and everything, we’re moving to a good place. Baseball has always been big in Alexandria, at least since I've been here. And there's a lot of people that work really hard at the youth level, and all the way up to the high school level between, at the youth level. That’s a lot of people who worked hard to get us where we are going.”

