Baseball: Alexandria 13U AAA team relishes experience at College World Series

As a part of their trip to the Omaha, Nebraska, area for the Omaha SlumpBuster Tournament, the Alexandria 13U AAA baseball team had the chance to see a baseball game at the 2023 College World Series.

The game that the team got to attend was an elimination game between the Louisiana State (LSU) Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

LSU won the game 5-0 and later went on to win the 2023 College World Series.

“I think that it checks a lot of boxes for any baseball fan,” Alexandria 13U AAA head coach Tom Miller said. “To see a College World Series game and then get to get to play teams from all over the United States just checks a lot of boxes for them as far as what they got to experience and what they got to see. And then you get to play baseball with your buddies, which is probably the best part.”

According to their website, the Omaha SlumpBuster Tournament is the world’s largest youth baseball tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

The tournament was broken up into three sessions, and this Alexandria team played in the third session from June 21-25, 2023.

The Alexandria 13U AAA team takes a photo at the Omaha SlumpBuster Tournament. The tournament ran from June 21-25, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

According to Miller, teams have to sign up for the tournament in the early winter months (November or December) of the prior calendar year.

Teams have the option to sign up for a four-game guarantee or a six-game guarantee.

A total of 88 teams played in the 13U tournament team, and Alexandria ended up being one of the teams in the upper echelon of the tournament as the team ended up being seeded 16th and advanced to the D1 Platinum Championship bracket.

Alexandria lost its first two games of the tournament on June 21, 2023, 10-3 to the Omaha Stampede Blue, and 5-2 to the Alaska Storm, but got things going the next day in pool play.

Alexandria defeated Omaha Suburban Grey, 6-2, on June 22, 2023, and then on June 23, 2023, defeated DunnRight Athletics - Van Horn, 11-9, and 643 13U Blue, 17-0, to finish 3-0 in Pool O.

That 17-0 win gave the Cardinals a good enough point differential to get the last spot in the top bracket (D1 Platinum).

The Cardinals faced off against the Las Vegas Misfits FT Select in the championship bracket. Las Vegas won the game, 12-0, and later went on to win the D1 Platinum Championship bracket.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It was a fantastic experience, and the boys represented Alexandria well,” Miller said. “A lot of the other teams were surprised that we were a town team. That’s what they called us. They really respected us for that. It’s neat finding out everybody’s baseball story. It was good to see how our boys handled themselves, and the experience they had was pretty cool to see.”

After the tournament, the Cardinals had a 22-10-1 record.

“We’re having a pretty good summer,” Miller said. “The tournaments we play in are usually near the Twin Cities, and we seek out tournaments that have a bunch of good teams in them.”

