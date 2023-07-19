Baseball: Alexandria 13AAA team takes fourth at MBT State Tournament

BURNSVILLE - The Alexandria Cardinals 13AAA team finished as one of the top teams at the 2023 MBT State Tournament.

At the tournament, which ran from July 14-16, 2023, the Cardinals had a 4-3 record and placed fourth in the tournament out of 36 teams.

Alexandria began the bracket portion of the tournament with a bye, then a 6-5 win over the Champlain Park Rebels.

Alexandria then pulled out a 5-4 win over the Osseo Maple Grove Storm on July 16, but in the semifinals, lost to the eventual champions, the Mankato Royals, 10-0.

The Eden Prairie Eagles then defeated the Cardinals, 13-3, in the third-place game on July 16.

Alexandria advanced to the bracket portion of the tournament by going 2-1 in pool play (Pool F).

Alexandria began pool play with a 12-10 win over the Plymouth Wayzata Trojans on July 14. Alexandria then lost a close, competitive game against the St. Michael-Albertville Knights, 2-1, on the morning of July 15, but bounced back with a 10-2 win over the Mendota Heights Warriors.

“I think probably our truest sign of growth over the season is our ability to beat some of these higher-level teams,” Alexandria Head Coach Tom Miller said. “Early in the year, we would play a lot of close games against them. But we could never get on the other side of it. And in this tournament, in particular, we had three pretty, pretty high-level top-tier teams at our age level. That we were able to beat Mendota Heights, Maple Grove, and Champlin Park.”

To qualify for the tournament, teams need to either win their regional tournament or earn an at-large bid. Alexandria earned an at-large bid.

This tournament was one of two state tournaments that the team is playing. The Cardinals (32-13-1) are set to play in the 13 AAA Gopher State Tournament of Champions in Rochester, which runs from July 21-23.

“I would say probably two-thirds of the teams overlap and play both tournaments,” Miller said.

The Alexandria 13AAA team is not the only Alexandria youth baseball team that has played in a Gopher State Tournament of Champions State Tournament this summer.

The Alexandria 12AA team played in their state tournament in Sartell from July 14-16, while the 12UAAA team is in Shakopee from July 21-23, and the 11AAA is in Sartell for their state tournament.

