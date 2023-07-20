Baseball: Alex Jr. Red's resiliency shows in elimination game loss to Marshall Black

ALEXANDRIA - Down 6-4 in the final inning of an elimination game on Wednesday July 19, 2023, against Marshall Black, the Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance Red team needed a spark.

With two outs, Luke Christensen reached based on a single, Dylan Jaeger reached on a walk, and Zach Iverson was hit by a pitch.

Griffin Wimmer took advantage of that bases-loaded situation by smacking a two-RBI single, and Ethan Mellgren then hit an RBI single to give Alexandria the 7-6 lead.

But Marshall Black answered back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the last of which came in on a wild pitch, to win the game 8-7 and advance in the elimination bracket of the D2 Sub-State G Tournament.

“I think any coach would say this, but when you're down six to four in the last inning and are down to your last out and then to start a comeback like that and then take the lead is wonderful,” Coach Greg Toivonen said. “We've talked the whole year to about there's probably three-fourths of the year where we're fifteens, and we're playing guys a little bit older a little bit. Marshall is an example of that. They’re a 16s team, and to have them on the ropes like that is a great thing. I couldn’t be prouder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This win led Marshall to face Alexandria Black on Thursday at 9 a.m. in another elimination game.

Alexandria Red ends the tournament with a 13-14-2 record.

Alexandria Jr. Red's Brody Adelman throws the ball from short stop to first base during a playoff game on July 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“I think we've just been played incredible defense throughout the year and pitched really well,” Coach Steve Radtke said. “Coming into this tournament, we'd been struggling to hit a little bit, but in the last couple of games, the guys have grown in that area. I think they all believe that they can play with most teams.”

Alexandria Red went 1-2 in the tournament. Alexandria Red lost 2-1 to Alexandria Black on July 18, 2023, but beat Hutchinson Black, 8-1, to get to this elimination game against Marshall Black.

Alexandria Jr. Red's Easton Klimek offers at a pitch during the team's playoff game against Alexandria Jr. Black on July 18, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Now the next step for players on the Alexandria Red team is advancing in the high school program over the next school year.

“This freshman group going to be sophomores here; they're going to be part of the varsity program that 10, 11, 12 program,” Toivonen said. “So Steve and I already talked about a little bit as fifteen, I think as ninth-grade baseball, there used a lot of success playing against ninth-graders. This year. I think they really saw that if I want to improve, hitting has got to get better. When we face good pitching, we cannot strike out 15 of 16 times in the game. So our goal for them, I would say our goal for them is over the winter here is to get in the cage more and start heating it up a little bit, facing us a little better pitching. We've had 10th graders be a part of that varsity program in the past. Some of these guys have the opportunity, and the skills, right to be varsity players next year as 10th graders. It's a fun group. It's a talented group. If you can hit the ball, we will put you on the field. That's what it comes down to. We'll work with you and find you a spot. So hitting is a good goal for these guys.”

1 / 2: Alexandria Jr. Red's Reed Mellgren gets ready for an at-bat during a playoff game on July 20, 2023. 2 / 2: Alexandria Jr. Red's Beau Jones (left) and Zach Iverson (right) tap gloves prior to the start of an inning in a playoff game on July 18, 2023.

Alex Red - 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 - 7 9 0

Marshall Black - 0 0 2 2 1 1 2 - 8 9 0

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Colten Persons - 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Beau Jones - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB; Brody Adelman - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB