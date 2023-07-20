6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, July 20

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Baseball: Alex Jr. Red's resiliency shows in elimination game loss to Marshall Black

Marshall Black eliminated Alexandria Jr. Red from the Sub-State G Playoffs on Wednesday night, but Alexandria didn't go down without a fight.

Zach Iverson-DSC_8118.JPG
Alexandria Jr. Red's Zach Iverson crosses home plate to score a run in the seventh inning of a playoff game against Marshall Black on July 19, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 4:22 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Down 6-4 in the final inning of an elimination game on Wednesday July 19, 2023, against Marshall Black, the Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance Red team needed a spark.

With two outs, Luke Christensen reached based on a single, Dylan Jaeger reached on a walk, and Zach Iverson was hit by a pitch.

Griffin Wimmer took advantage of that bases-loaded situation by smacking a two-RBI single, and Ethan Mellgren then hit an RBI single to give Alexandria the 7-6 lead.

But Marshall Black answered back with two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning, the last of which came in on a wild pitch, to win the game 8-7 and advance in the elimination bracket of the D2 Sub-State G Tournament.

“I think any coach would say this, but when you're down six to four in the last inning and are down to your last out and then to start a comeback like that and then take the lead is wonderful,” Coach Greg Toivonen said. “We've talked the whole year to about there's probably three-fourths of the year where we're fifteens, and we're playing guys a little bit older a little bit. Marshall is an example of that. They’re a 16s team, and to have them on the ropes like that is a great thing. I couldn’t be prouder.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This win led Marshall to face Alexandria Black on Thursday at 9 a.m. in another elimination game.

Alexandria Red ends the tournament with a 13-14-2 record.

Alex Red - Brody Adelman-DSC_8062.JPG
Alexandria Jr. Red's Brody Adelman throws the ball from short stop to first base during a playoff game on July 18, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“I think we've just been played incredible defense throughout the year and pitched really well,” Coach Steve Radtke said. “Coming into this tournament, we'd been struggling to hit a little bit, but in the last couple of games, the guys have grown in that area. I think they all believe that they can play with most teams.”

Alexandria Red went 1-2 in the tournament. Alexandria Red lost 2-1 to Alexandria Black on July 18, 2023, but beat Hutchinson Black, 8-1, to get to this elimination game against Marshall Black.

Alexandria Red - Easton Klimek-DSC_7979.JPG
Alexandria Jr. Red's Easton Klimek offers at a pitch during the team's playoff game against Alexandria Jr. Black on July 18, 2023.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Now the next step for players on the Alexandria Red team is advancing in the high school program over the next school year.

“This freshman group going to be sophomores here; they're going to be part of the varsity program that 10, 11, 12 program,” Toivonen said. “So Steve and I already talked about a little bit as fifteen, I think as ninth-grade baseball, there used a lot of success playing against ninth-graders. This year. I think they really saw that if I want to improve, hitting has got to get better. When we face good pitching, we cannot strike out 15 of 16 times in the game. So our goal for them, I would say our goal for them is over the winter here is to get in the cage more and start heating it up a little bit, facing us a little better pitching. We've had 10th graders be a part of that varsity program in the past. Some of these guys have the opportunity, and the skills, right to be varsity players next year as 10th graders. It's a fun group. It's a talented group. If you can hit the ball, we will put you on the field. That's what it comes down to. We'll work with you and find you a spot. So hitting is a good goal for these guys.”

Alex Red - Reed Mellgren - DSC_8025.JPG
1/2: Alexandria Jr. Red's Reed Mellgren gets ready for an at-bat during a playoff game on July 20, 2023.
Alex Red - #21 and Zach Iverson - DSC_7994.JPG
2/2: Alexandria Jr. Red's Beau Jones (left) and Zach Iverson (right) tap gloves prior to the start of an inning in a playoff game on July 18, 2023.

Alex Red - 2 0 0 0 0 2 3 - 7 9 0

Marshall Black - 0 0 2 2 1 1 2 - 8 9 0

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Colten Persons - 4 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 SO, 1 BB; Griffin Wimmer - 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB; Dylan Jaeger - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB; Beau Jones - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 H, 1 ER, 1 BB; Brody Adelman - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA RED OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-4, R; Reed Mellgren - 0-0, 2 R, 2 BB; Zach Iverson - 2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB; Ethan Mellgren - 3-4, R, 3 RBI; Luke Christenson - 1-4, 2 RBI; Isaac Seward - 1-3

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
EP Baseball
Sports
Baseball: Starbuck Jr. Legion topples Long Prairie
4h ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Alex 13AAA baseball team.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria 13AAA team takes fourth at MBT State Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Main Photo-DSC_7785.JPG
Sports
Golf: Honorary Starters and Co-Chairmen named for 102nd Resorters Tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
guns.jpg
Fargo
Ambush of Fargo police could have been start of community mass shooting, attorney general says
1d ago
 · 
By  Melissa Van Der Stad
EP Brandon Evansville School News.jpg
News
B-E School Board hears construction update, approves 10-year maintenance plan
9h ago
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson
WilliamsKoriJoy23.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Alexandria's Saturday Art Market performer has heard her songs on the radio
45m ago
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Crowd 4339.jpg
Local
First concert in new Douglas County park draws 3,000-plus crowd w/video
1d ago
 · 
By  Al Edenloff