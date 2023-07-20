Baseball: Alex Jr. Black makes big leap in 2023

ALEXANDRIA - Thursday's 11-1 loss in six innings to Marshall Black on Thursday wasn't how the Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black team wanted to end the 2023 season.

Instead of dwelling on the loss, the team is showing pride for how they turned their season around and improved from their 2022 season.

A lot of players on this squad played as the Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance and Oral Surgery Red team in 2022 and finished with a 2-24 record.

But this summer, they found their groove and turned a 5-10 start into an 18-13 season that they are proud of.

"This is a great group of very coachable kids," Coach Lee Backhaus said. "Kudos to them. They put in a lot of hard work and had a good year. After going 2-24 last season, there were many questions in their minds, but they started to believe in themselves. Our job as coaches was to convince them, 'We're a team; we can do it. If everybody does their job, and we have quality at-bats, good things will happen."

Alexandria Jr. Black's Jaxson Bakeberg throws the ball from shortstop to first base during a playoff game on July 20, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Backhaus and fellow coach Erik Waage are happy with the work ethic and confidence the team developed this season.

"They put in the work," Backhaus said. "We practice every day, except for game days, and we just tried to put everything together. We had to start teaching them how to win and to start believing in themselves. Hard work pays off. They just got a bunch of reps in. And we told them that once they start believing in themselves, the wins start racking up. When we were 5-10, we told them, 'We just got to pick it up right now.' Then all of a sudden, we had a turnaround over our last 13 games."

With the win, Marshall Black moved on to play another elimination game in the D1 Junior Sub-State G playoffs, while Alexandria Black was eliminated.

Part of that turnaround included winning a home tournament earlier in July.

"We got better at the small things," Waage said. "I think we were up and down defensively, but overall, we improved. I would say the biggest improvement we've seen is that the kids see what it takes to have a quality at-bat. Executing is another thing, but at least now they have a better understanding."

Alexandria Jr. Black's Lawton Ketelson (left) and coach Lee Backhaus (right) talk during a playoff game on July 20, 2023. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

As for Thursday's game, Marshall Black took an early 1-0 lead in the first inning and added four more runs in the top of the second.

Alexandria Black settled things down in the third inning and got one run back on Marshall, with Sam Anderson scoring on a passed ball.

But Marshall answered with three runs each in the fifth and sixth inning to seal the win and knock Alexandria Black out of the playoffs.

"This game wasn't an example of this, but I would say the biggest thing they learned is how not to fold when things aren't going well," Waage said. "Against Mankato West, they were down 5-0, and they chipped away to make it 5-4. In the previous weeks, they might've given up. But this team learned how to compete. We preach pitching and defense to start, but you always need to have those quality at-bats and a key hit here and there. They got better at that. And they're still learning how to put those three pieces together."

Alexandria Jr. Black's Evan Zabel throws a pitch during a playoff game on July 20, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

In the D1 Junior Sub-State G Tournament at Knute Nelson Memorial Park in Alexandria, Alexandria defeated Alexandria Red 2-1 on July 18, then fell to Mankato West 7-4 on July 19, and then beat Fairmont 11-1 to get to Thursday's elimination game.

Now members of the Alexandria Black team are looking ahead to what could be in store for the spring of 2024.

"We basically told those 10th graders, 'Okay, now you're going to be going after a varsity spot, or you're done, and so you got to be dedicated to the game. Nothing's going to be handed to you. If you don't want to put in the work, you're not going to make the varsity roster," Backhaus said. "It sounds cruel, but we want to be honest with them. As for those ninth graders, I think the majority of them will be playing JV baseball with us. And that's where we're going to have to do the development stuff and get them to believe in themselves."

1 / 3: Alex Jr. Black's Charlie Runge (right) fist bumps coach Erik Waage (left) after getting on base during a playoff game on July 20, 2023. 2 / 3: Alex Jr. Black's John Botzet throws the ball from third base to first base during a playoff game on July 20, 2023. 3 / 3: Alex Jr. Black's Landon Gess-Norling gets ready for an at-bat in a playoff game on July 20, 2023.

Marshall Black - 1 4 0 0 3 3 - 11 7 0

Alexandria Black - 0 0 1 0 0 0 - 1 4 4

ALEXANDRIA PITCHING - Evan Zabel - 5 IP, 6 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 6 SO, 3 BB; Parker Converse - 0.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 3 BB; Lawton Ketelson - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB