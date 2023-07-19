6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Baseball: Alex Jr. Black holds off Alex Jr. Red; Alex Jr. Red wins elimination game

Alexandria Jr. Black started the Sub-State G tournament with a slim win over Alexandria Jr. Red, and Alexandria Jr. Red stayed alive in the tournament with a win in an elimination game.

Alex Black - Sam Anderson - DSC_7905.JPG
Alexandria Jr. Black's Sam Anderson hurls a pitch to the mound in a playoff game on July 18, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 10:39 PM

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Soderholm Family Insurance Junior Legion Red team and Alexandria Integrity Title Jr. Legion Black team came into the postseason after just having played each other on Friday, July 14, 2023, to end the regular season.

Alexandria Black won both games in what were low-scoring affairs, and that was the case again on Tuesday at Knute Nelson Memorial Park as Alexandria Black began the D1 American Junior Legion Sub-State G playoffs with a 2-1 win over Alexandria Red.

Alexandria Black is the No. 3 seed in the tournament, and Alexandria Red is the No. 6 seed.

Alexandria Black (16-11) got on the board first with a run on an error in the bottom of the second inning.

In the following inning, Landon Gess-Norling launched a solo home run to the corner in right field to give Alexandria Black a 2-0 lead.

Alexandria Red (13-13-2) nearly tied the game in the top of the sixth inning as a Griffin Wimmer RBI single left Alexandria Red with runners on second and third base trailing just 2-1 with one out.

But Alexandria Black got out of that jam and got five outs without surrendering a run to seal the 2-1 win.

Both teams had solid pitching in the game. Sam Anderson, who threw 18 strikeouts in a win over Alexandria Red on July 14, 2023, threw 14 in the win on Tuesday.

For Alexandria Red, Zach Iverson tossed 9 K’s.

Alexandria Black plays a game at 9 a.m. on Wednesday against Mankato West at Knute Nelson Memorial Park. The winner of that advances to the championship game on Thursday at 2 p.m. on Thursday, while the loser plays an elimination game on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. A winner-take-all championship game is tentatively scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m. if necessary since the tournament is in a double-elimination format.

With the loss to Alexandria Black, Alexandria Red needed to win an elimination game against Hutchinson Black on Tuesday evening to keep their season alive.

Alexandria Red got the job done thanks to some strong earlier offense in what was an 8-1 win.

In Tuesday’s win over Hutchinson Black, the No. 7 seed, Alexandria Red scored early with a Wimmer RBI double in the bottom of the first inning.

Alexandria Red then scored five runs in the bottom of the second inning. In the inning, Wimmer hit an RBI single, Luke Christenson hit an RBI double, and Reed Mellgren hit a two-RBI double, while Brody Adelman knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly.

Alex Red - Reed Mellgren - DSC_8025.JPG
Alexandria Jr. Red's Reed Mellgren gets ready for an at-bat in a playoff game on July 18, 2023, at Knute Nelson Memorial Park.
Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Mellgren went 3-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs in the win and he earned the win on the mound as well. He struck out four batters in five innings pitched.

Alexandria Red now plays an elimination game at 2 p.m. on Wednesday and, with a win, will play another elimination game at 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria Red - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 3 1

Alexandria Black - 0 1 1 0 0 0 X - 2 2 0

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Zach Iverson - 5 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 SO, 5 BB, 1 HR; Lucas Brovold - 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA RED OFFENSE - Reed Mellgren - 0-1, R, BB; Zach Iverson - 1-3; Griffin Wimmer - 1-2, RBI, BB; Easton Klimek - 1-3

ALEXANDRIA BLACK PITCHING - Sam Anderson - W - 6.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 14 SO, 2 BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - Sam Anderson - 0-2, BB; Landon Gess-Norling - 1-2, R, RBI, BB; Parker Converse - 0-2, BB; Lawton Ketelson - 0-2, R, BB; Evan Zabel - 1-2, BB;

Hutchinson Black - 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 - 1 5 1

Alexandria Red - 1 5 0 1 0 1 X - 8 11 1

ALEXANDRIA RED PITCHING - Reed Mellgren - W - 5 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 SO, 4 BB; Carson Goetsch - 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 3 BB; Lucas Brovold - 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 SO, 0 BB

ALEXANDRIA BLACK OFFENSE - Brody Adelman - 1-3, RBI; Reed Mellgren - 3-3, 2 R, 3 RBI; Charlie Brohme - 1-1; Lucas Christenson - 1-1, R, RBI; Griffin Wimmer - 2-4, 2 RBI; Sam Rolin - 0-1, BB; Isaac Seward - 1-1; Reed Mellgren - 1-3, R; Caden Swanson - 0-2, R; Dylan Jaeger - 1-3, 3 R

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
