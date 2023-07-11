Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria U10 Boys Black soccer team finishes second out of 13 teams at tournament

Their only loss was in the championship game.

Alex U10 boys Soccer Team.jpg
Members of the U10 Boys Black soccer team for the 2023 season included, front row, from left, Kaden Bartlett, Chester Rehm, Leroy Rehm, Mehmet Unver, Mason Horning, Ryker Suchy, back row, from left, Beckett Warzecha, Jackson Prendergast, Canyon Dahl, Noah Larson, Brayden Koenigs, Benjamin Kryder.
Contributed photo
By Echo Press staff report
Today at 7:20 AM

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Redbirds U10 Boys Black soccer team wrapped up a successful season in the Detroit Lakes Rotary Cup with a second place finish out of 13 teams this past weekend.

The team’s only loss in the tournament was in the championship game to Tri City United by a score of 1-2.

The team also went 3-0 in the Tri City United Summer Classic in Fargo/Moorhead June 17-18.

The team finished the season with a record of 8-2-1.

The team is coached by Emre Unver, along with assistant coaches Clayton and Krista Rehm.

