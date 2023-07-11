Alexandria U10 Boys Black soccer team finishes second out of 13 teams at tournament

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria Redbirds U10 Boys Black soccer team wrapped up a successful season in the Detroit Lakes Rotary Cup with a second place finish out of 13 teams this past weekend.

The team’s only loss in the tournament was in the championship game to Tri City United by a score of 1-2.

The team also went 3-0 in the Tri City United Summer Classic in Fargo/Moorhead June 17-18.

The team finished the season with a record of 8-2-1.

The team is coached by Emre Unver, along with assistant coaches Clayton and Krista Rehm.