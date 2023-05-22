Alexandria sports schedule for May 22, 2023
Alexandria area baseball, golf, tennis, and softball for Monday, May 22, 2023
BASEBALL-
Alexandria vs. Rocori, 3 p.m.
Osakis at Parkers Prairie, 3 p.m.
Ashby vs Hancock, 4 p.m. (DH)
BOYS GOLF -
Osakis at BBE, 9 a.m. & home meet, 1 p.m.
WCA home meet, 10 a.m.
Minnewaska at Buffalo Lake, 2 p.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 1 in Cold Spring, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Osakis, Minnewaska at Section 5A playoffs in Crookston
GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis home meet, 9 a.m. & at BBE, 1 p.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 2, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL -
Osakis at Pillager, 4:30 p.m. - Section 6AA Playoffs
