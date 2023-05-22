Alexandria sports schedule for May 22, 2023

BASEBALL-

Alexandria vs. Rocori, 3 p.m.

Osakis at Parkers Prairie, 3 p.m.

Ashby vs Hancock, 4 p.m. (DH)

BOYS GOLF -

Osakis at BBE, 9 a.m. & home meet, 1 p.m.

WCA home meet, 10 a.m.

Minnewaska at Buffalo Lake, 2 p.m.

Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 1 in Cold Spring, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Osakis, Minnewaska at Section 5A playoffs in Crookston

GIRLS GOLF -

Osakis home meet, 9 a.m. & at BBE, 1 p.m.

Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 2, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL -

Osakis at Pillager, 4:30 p.m. - Section 6AA Playoffs