99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alexandria sports schedule for May 22, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, golf, tennis, and softball for Monday, May 22, 2023

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:23 AM

BASEBALL- 
Alexandria vs. Rocori, 3 p.m.
Osakis at Parkers Prairie, 3 p.m.
Ashby vs Hancock, 4 p.m. (DH)

BOYS GOLF - 
Osakis at BBE, 9 a.m. & home meet, 1 p.m.
WCA home meet, 10 a.m.
Minnewaska at Buffalo Lake, 2 p.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 1 in Cold Spring, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -
Osakis, Minnewaska at Section 5A playoffs in Crookston

GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis home meet, 9 a.m. & at BBE, 1 p.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship Day 2, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL - 
Osakis at Pillager, 4:30 p.m. - Section 6AA Playoffs

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Team-DSC_3173.JPG
Sports
Baseball: Legends hold their heads high after a runner-up finish in Region 13
May 20, 2023 08:17 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sports
Alexandria area sports schedule for May 20, 2023
May 20, 2023 04:44 AM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
EP Baseball
Sports
Baseball: Ruschmeier's walk-off pushes Alexandria College to Region/District Championship day
May 19, 2023 10:02 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
HonorFlight.jpg
Local
Flower sale in Alexandria will help send veterans on a once-in-a-lifetime trip
May 16, 2023 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
CR 45-46_business access-01.jpg
News
Detours now in place for Interstate 94 and Highway 27/County Road 45/County Road 46 interchange work
May 15, 2023 01:36 PM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
EP Douglas County
News
Douglas County HRA designated a high performer by HUD
May 17, 2023 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
Sidewalk 4050.jpg
Local
Sidewalk project makes progress along Highway 29 South in Alexandria
May 16, 2023 06:45 AM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff