Alexandria Shooting Park hosts state trap shoot

ALEXANDRIA - The Alexandria Shooting Park was full of competitors once against this summer from July 4-9, 2023, for the Minnesota State Trap Shoot.

The event featured young trap shooters, high schoolers and adults. Here is a rundown of the winners.

In the Leo Brand Singles event on July 5, Dagen Voigtman of Nebraska and four others finished as the top shooters by hitting all 100 targets. David Olson of Minnesota, Gerry Williams of Arizona, Scott Green of Minnesota and Town Townsend of Minnesota joined Voigtman at the top.

Voigtman also led two events on Wednesday. He won the Kallista Roers Handicap event by shooting 97 targets and the Gunnar Gens Doubles event by shooting 100 targets.

Voigtman, Williams and a slew of others shot all 100 targets in the John Berning Hall of Fame Class Singles event on July 6. Dan Staker of Illinois, Danny Moon of Minnesota, David Harris of Minnesota, Kyler Berens of Minnesota, Laure Zumbusch of Minnesota, Matt Bickell of Minnesota, Paul Christianson of Minnesota, Scott Abo of Idaho, Shay Skaggs of Oklahoma, and Tim Reed of South Dakota all shot 100 targets in that event as well.

In the Pres Matt Bickell Handicap event on July 6, Dean Neumann and Kerra Ramsey of Minnesota, along with Sean Hawley of Utah, all shot 98 targets, which put them tied atop that leaderboard.

In the Curt Hall of Fame Classic Doubles event on July 6, Cole Henning of Iowa, along with Voigtman, Daniel Knudson of Minnesota, Patrick Lamont of Manitoba and Peter Walker of Minnesota, shot 100 targets.

Peter Walker placed<b> </b>in a tie for first in the Curt Peterson Hall of Fame Class Doubles, tied for second with five other shooters in the Minnesota Handicap Championship, tied for third in the Gunnar Gens Doubles and Press Matt Bickell Handicap, tied for fourth in the Minnesota Doubles Championship. He also placed in a tie for fourth place in the High All-Around and took third place in the High Overall. Contributed photo

In the Minnesota Memorial Handicap event on July 7, Robert Lamont of Manitoba shot 99 targets to lead the field. Voigtman, Evan Ingalls of Nebraska, Gerald Bauer of Minnesota, Patrick Lamont and Ryan Glow of Nebraska each shot 98 targets to share a tie for second place.

A trio of shooters — Ingalls, Jack Knaus of Minnesota and Mitchell Pierson of Nebraska — shot all 100 targets to finish atop of the Minnesota Doubles Championship event leaderboard on July 7. Seven shooters tied for second place, scoring 99s. That list includes Knudson, Walker, Gunnar Gens of Minnesota, Leo Brand of Minnesota, Jason Folvag of North Dakota, Patrick Lamont and Todd Wendel of North Dakota.

Jack Knaus placed in a tie for first in the Minnesota Doubles Championship.<br/> Contributed photo

Daniel Knudson placed in a tie for first in the Minnesota Doubles Championship and placed in a tie for second in the High All-Around.<b> </b>Also, he tied for second in the Minnesota Handicap Championship. Contributed photo

Glow, Voigtman and three others placed atop the Minnesota Singles Championship event with 200 targets on July 8. Ben Dietz of Minnesota, Nick Kubasch of Minnesota and Marvin Beumer of Missouri joined Glow and Voigtman atop the leaderboard.

In the Minnesota Handicap Championship event on July 9, Patrick Lamont was the top finisher with 99 targets. Glow, Knudson, Walker, Abigail Malecha of Minnesota, Eric Munson of Minnesota and John Kelly of Minnesota each followed suit with 97 targets.

Abigail Malecha tied for second with five other shooters in the Minnesota Handicap Championship. Contributed photo

Patrick Lamont won the High All-Around with a 397. Knudson and Glow tied at 395 and Voigtman and Walker each had 394.

Voigtman and Patrick Lamont had the best High Overall scores, both finishing at 1,081. Walker placed third with 1,078, Glow took fourth at 1,074 and Hawley rounded out the top-five with a 1,073.

For all the scores from the 2023 Minnesota State Shoot, go to ShootScoreBoard.com.

ADDITIONAL MINNESOTA STATE SHOOT OVERALL HIGH-GUN SCORES -

LEO BRAND SINGLES, JULY 5 - Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska), 100; David Olson (Minnesota) 100; Gerry Williams (Arizona) 100; Scott Green (Minnesota) 100; Tom Townsend (Minnesota) 100

KALLISTA ROERS HANDICAP, JULY 5 - Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska), 97; Craig Isaacson (Minnesota) 96; Gary Morrisette (Minnesota) 96; John Kelly (Minnesota) 96; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 96; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 96

GUNNAR GENS DOUBLES, JULY 5 - Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 100; Sean Hawley (Utah) 99; Eric Munson (Minnesota) 98; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 98; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 98; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 98

JOHN BERNING HALL OF FAME CLASS SINGLES, JULY 6 - Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 100; Dan Staker (Illinois) 100; Danny Moon (Minnesota) 100; David Harris (Minnesota), Gerry Williams (Arizona) 100; Kyler Berens (Minnesota) 100; Laure Zumbusch (Minnesota) 100; Matt Bickell (Minnesota) 100; Paul Christianson (Minnesota) 100; Scott Abo (Idaho) 100; Shay Skaggs (Oklahoma) 100; Tim Reed (South Dakota) 100

PRES MATT BICKELL HANDICAP, JULY 6 - Dean Ramsey (Minnesota) 98; Kerra Ramsey (Minnesota) 98; Sean Hawley (Utah) 97; David Olson (Minnesota) 97; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 97; Thomas Cahill (Minnesota) 97; Tim Reed (South Dakota) 97

CURT PETERSON HALL OF FAME CLASS DOUBLES, JULY 6 - Cole Henning (Iowa) 100; Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 100; Daniel Knudson (Minnesota) 100; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 100, Peter Walker (Minnesota) 100

MINNESOTA MEMORIAL HANDICAP, JULY 7 - Robert Lamont (Manitoba) 99; Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 98; Evan Ingalls (Iowa) 98; Gerald Bauer (Minnesota) 98; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 98; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 98

MINNESOTA DOUBLES CHAMPIONSHIP, JULY 7 - Evan Ingalls (Iowa) 100; Jack Knaus (Minnesota) 100; Mitchell Pierson (Nebraska) 100; Daniel Knudson (Minnesota) 99; Gunnar Guns (Minnesota) 99; Jason Folvag (North Dakota) 99; Leo Brand (Minnesota) 99; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 99; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 99; Todd Wendel (North Dakota) 99

MINNESOTA SINGLES CHAMPIONSHIP, JULY 8 - Ben Dietz (Minnesota) 200; Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 200; Marvin Beumer (Missouri) 200; Nick Kubasch (Minnesota) 200; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 200

MINNESOTA HANDICAP CHAMPIONSHIP, JULY 9 - Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 99; Abigail Malecha (Minnesota) 97; Daniel Knudson (Minnesota) 97; Eric Munson (Minnesota) 97; John Kelly (Minnesota) 97; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 97; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 97

HIGH ALL-AROUND (TOP-FIVE SCORE TOTALS) - Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 397; Daniel Knudson (Minnesota) 395; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 395; Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 394; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 394

HIGH OVERALL (TOP-FIVE SCORE TOTALS) - Dagen Voigtman (Nebraska) 1,081; Patrick Lamont (Manitoba) 1,081; Peter Walker (Minnesota) 1,078; Ryan Glow (Nebraska) 1,074; Sean Hawley (Utah) 1,073