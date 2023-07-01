Alexandria set to host Minnesota Twins Youth Clinic on Aug. 5

ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria is one of the cities that has been selected to host a 2023 Twins Community Funds Youth Baseball and Softball Clinic.

According to the Play Ball! Minnesota , the clinics are presented in partnership with Great River Energy. The clinics are for kids ages 6-12 and is open to anyone who plays baseball or softball or wants to play either sport. The clinic is free to attend.

The free clinic in Alexandria is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, and is being hosted by Alexandria Public School Community Education and the Runestone Electric Association.

The camp takes place at the softball complex at Alexandria High School from 10 a.m. to Noon on Aug. 5, 2023.

Attendees are asked to come because the clinic will promptly start at 10 a.m. To register for the clinic, go to https://playballmn.leagueapps.com/events/3887520-alexandria-mn---2023-minnesota-twins-youth-clinic .

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration closes on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

