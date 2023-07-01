Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Alexandria set to host Minnesota Twins Youth Clinic on Aug. 5

Registration for the clinic closes on Aug. 4, 2023.

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 12:28 PM

ALEXANDRIA - Alexandria is one of the cities that has been selected to host a 2023 Twins Community Funds Youth Baseball and Softball Clinic.

According to the Play Ball! Minnesota , the clinics are presented in partnership with Great River Energy. The clinics are for kids ages 6-12 and is open to anyone who plays baseball or softball or wants to play either sport. The clinic is free to attend.

The free clinic in Alexandria is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, and is being hosted by Alexandria Public School Community Education and the Runestone Electric Association.

The camp takes place at the softball complex at Alexandria High School from 10 a.m. to Noon on Aug. 5, 2023.

Attendees are asked to come because the clinic will promptly start at 10 a.m. To register for the clinic, go to https://playballmn.leagueapps.com/events/3887520-alexandria-mn---2023-minnesota-twins-youth-clinic .

ADVERTISEMENT

Registration closes on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
What To Read Next
Alex - No. 18.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Bemidji edges Alexandria Post 87 in Thursday doubleheader
June 30, 2023 09:42 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
CodyAldingerGolf.jpg
Sports
Billion-to-1 shots: NW Minnesota man does the unthinkable with ace, double eagle in same round
June 29, 2023 09:42 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kolpack
Grove_Graham Miller.jpg
Sports
Sports brief: Osakis alum Carter Grove earns CSC Academic All-American honor
June 29, 2023 01:38 PM
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local News and Sports
Evansville Parade.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
Fireworks, boat parades, music concerts, town celebrations and more in store for Fourth of July holiday
June 29, 2023 07:19 AM
 · 
By  Celeste Edenloff
Agenda - Monday, June 26, 2023
Local
Alexandria ballpark improvements advance a base
June 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Al Edenloff
U Haul.jpg
Business
A&A Towing in Alexandria signs on with U-Haul Co.
July 01, 2023 12:49 PM
 · 
By  Echo Press staff report
blotter pic for web.jpg
News
Law Enforcement Blotter: June 16-18
July 01, 2023 08:14 AM
 · 
By  Travis Gulbrandson