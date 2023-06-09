Get 3 months just 99¢/month
ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS
Prep
Boys tennis: Alexandria takes step forward in 2023
Alexandria had an 18-8 record this year and recently handed out team awards.
Prep
Track and field: Alexandria recognizes big year as the conference and section's best
Both Alexandria teams won the Section 8AA, Section 8AAA True Team, and the Central Lakes Conference titles this season.
Jul 11
Prep
Girls golf: Cardinals see success in 2023
Another strong season is in the books for the Cardinals.
Jul 10
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria celebrates 14-win season
2023 was another season of winning for Alexandria.
Jul 9
Latest Headlines
Prep
Boys golf: Cards wrap up another successful year
Alexandria once again finished as a top six team in the state this year.
Jul 8
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Where are they now: Alex Koep finishes 7-1 on the mound in 2023 college season
A roundup of how some area alums have done in their college baseball careers.
Jul 7
·
By
Sam Stuve
Sports
Baseball: Alexandria Jr. Black routs Moorhead
Alexandria Integrity Title Junior Legion Black took control early in wins over Willmar on Wednesday.
Jul 6
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Where are they now: Hunter Rebrovich wraps up senior season at South Dakota
A roundup of how some college golfers from Alexandria did at the college level this spring.
Jul 6
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Where are they Now: Multiple track and field, and tennis athletes shine at season's end
A look at how recent high school graduates are doing in their post high school careers.
Jul 4
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball: Fargo Bombers sweep Alexandria Black
Alexandria Black faced the Fargo Bombers on the road on Wednesday.
Jun 29
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Red splits with Aitkin
Alexandria Red is now 11-7-2 on the year.
Jun 28
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Golf: Cora and Carver Larson tie for ninth at MGA Amateur Mixed Team Championship
Cora and Carver Larson finished with a two-day total of 1-under par to earn a top-10 finish.
Jun 28
·
By
Sam Stuve
Prep
Baseball: Alexandria Post 87 splits doubleheader with defending sub-state 14 champs, Moorhead
Moorhead scored runs late to win game one of the doubleheader by one, but with strong pitching and a couple of big hits, Alexandria won game two over the defending DI Sub-State 14 champions.
Jun 28
·
By
Sam Stuve
