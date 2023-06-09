ALEXANDRIA CARDINALS

Moorhead scored runs late to win game one of the doubleheader by one, but with strong pitching and a couple of big hits, Alexandria won game two over the defending DI Sub-State 14 champions.

A look at how recent high school graduates are doing in their post high school careers.

A roundup of how some college golfers from Alexandria did at the college level this spring.

A roundup of how some area alums have done in their college baseball careers.

Alexandria once again finished as a top six team in the state this year.

Another strong season is in the books for the Cardinals.

