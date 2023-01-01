Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, July 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ALEXANDRIA BLIZZARD HOCKEY

Sean Kenny 2 with #14-DSC_5819.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Sean Kenny of the Alexandria Blizzard, Alexandria native Joe Westlund commit to colleges
Kenny is headed out east, while Westlund is returning to the state of Minnesota.
Jeff Crouse.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Jeff Crouse wins NA3HL Coach of the Year award
A great season by the Alexandria Blizzard has been recognized as head coach Jeff Crouse was voted the NA3HL Coach of the Year, and forward Ryan Hadland made the All-NA3HL first team.
May 12
Calvin Knight-DSC_6562.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard advance to Fraser Cup Championship game
A Calvin Knight goal at the end of the second period pushed Alexandria into the NA3HL Championship Game, where they’ll meet the Granite City Lumberjacks at 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Mar 26
Justin Wasvick-DSC_6552.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard top Texas Brahmas to open Fraser Cup Championship Tournament
The Blizzard took care of business against the Texas Brahmas to start the 2023 Fraser Cup Championship Tournament on Wednesday.
Mar 22

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
Bench celebration-DSC_6609.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Alexandria Blizzard win NA3HL West Division finals for the first time ever
The Blizzard made history on Saturday as with their 3-2 over the Granite City Lumberjacks, they won the NA3HL West Division Finals for the first time and are set to make their first appearance in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament from March 22-26, 2023, in Missouri.
Mar 19
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Whitmore-DSC_6855.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard take game one of west division finals over Granite City
A three-goal second period gave the Blizzard a 4-2 win in game one of the Fraser Cup west division finals, and are one win away from winning the best two-out-of-three series. The Blizzard host game two on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.
Mar 17
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Sean Kenny 1st goal-DSC_5774.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard finish off Mason City in style to advance to western division finals
The Blizzard outscored the Toros 6-0 in the final period of its 9-2 win in game three of the western division semifinals. The Blizzard are now set to play in the division finals for the second time in the team’s 11-year history.
Mar 12
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
KennySean 0384.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard splits first two playoff games against Mason City
Alexandria hosts game three on Sunday at 6:10 p.m., and the winner moves on to the next round of the playoffs.
Mar 11
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
HadlandRyan 9649.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard fall to Granite City, split series with Mason City
The Blizzard are now set to face the Mason City Toros in the playoffs.
Mar 6
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Gronholz-DSC_6921.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard lock up home ice for first round of the playoffs with final week of the regular season ahead
The Blizzard went 1-1 against New Ulm and shut out the Minnesota Loons over the weekend.
Feb 27

ADVERTISEMENT

CollingsAshton22.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Blizzard catch fire in wins over Wausau
The Blizzard outscored the Cyclones 16-3 and held a 122-33 shot on goal edge in the two games combined
Feb 13
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
1-Logan Lukaseczk-DSC_9625.JPG
Sports
Hockey: Alexandria Blizzard lock up playoff spot
The Alexandria Blizzard went 1-1 over the weekend and clinched a berth in the 2023 Fraser Cup playoffs.
Feb 5
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
JohnsonWyatt22.jpg
Sports
Hockey: Wyatt Johnson's hat trick helps lead the Alexandria Blizzard to 6-3 win over Minnesota Loons
Alexandria scored the final three goals in the game to secure the win.
Feb 2
 · 
By  Sam Stuve
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT