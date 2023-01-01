ALEXANDRIA BLIZZARD HOCKEY

The Blizzard made history on Saturday as with their 3-2 over the Granite City Lumberjacks, they won the NA3HL West Division Finals for the first time and are set to make their first appearance in the Fraser Cup Championship Tournament from March 22-26, 2023, in Missouri.
A three-goal second period gave the Blizzard a 4-2 win in game one of the Fraser Cup west division finals, and are one win away from winning the best two-out-of-three series. The Blizzard host game two on Saturday at 7:10 p.m.
The Blizzard outscored the Toros 6-0 in the final period of its 9-2 win in game three of the western division semifinals. The Blizzard are now set to play in the division finals for the second time in the team’s 11-year history.