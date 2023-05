Alexandria area sports schedule for May 9, 2023

BASEBALL -

Minnewaska vs. West Central Area, 4 p.m. (DH)

Osakis vs. Eden Valley-Watkins, 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Menagha, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -

Osakis at Cottonwood meet, 11 a.m.

Alexandria at Brainerd meet, Noon

BOYS TENNIS -

Osakis home triangular (w/Minnewaska) 1:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Crush, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL -

Parkers Prairie vs. Menagha, 4 p.m. (DH)

Minnewaska at Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m. (DH)

West Central Area vs. Breckenridge, 4 p.m. (DH)

Osakis vs. Swanville, 4:30 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville at Browerville, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD -

ADVERTISEMENT

A-B-E, Osakis, Parkers Prairie at section true team meet in Pelican Rapids, 10 a.m.

Alexandria at section true team meet in Brainerd, 3 p.m.

Minnewaska at section true team meet in Sauk Centre, 3:30 p.m.