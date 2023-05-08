Alexandria area sports schedule for May 8, 2023
Alexandria area track and field, baseball, softball, tennis, and golf for Monday, May 8, 2023
BASEBALL
Minnewaska vs. Melrose Area, 2 p.m. (DH)
Ashby vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 4 p.m. (DH)
Brandon-Evansville vs. Mahnomen/Waubun, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF -
Osakis at Paynesville, 9 a.m.
Alexandria at Willmar, 3:30 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Alexandria home triangular, 1:30 p.m.
Osakis vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 3:30 p.m
GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis at Paynesville, 9 a.m.
Alexandria at St. Cloud, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL -
Osakis at LPGE, 2:30 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Ashby, 4 p.m. (DH)
TRACK AND FIELD -
A-B-E at Border West, 3:30 p.m.
