Alexandria area sports schedule for May 5, 2023

BASEBALL -

West Central Area vs. Benson, 4 p.m. (DH)

Ashby at New York Mills, 4 p.m.

Osakis vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville vs. Lake Park Audubon, 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 6 p.m

Alexandria at Moorhead, 6:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -

Osakis at New London-Spicer, 10 a.m.

Alexandria at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club, 1 p.m. & at Sartell, 3 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Minnewaska at Montevideo meet, 9 a.m

Osakis vs. Perham, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria at St. Cloud Tech triangular, 4:30 p.m

GIRLS GOLF -

Minnewaska Invitational, 11 a.m.

SOFTBALL -

Osakis vs. Upsala, 4 p.m. (DH)

Parkers Prairie vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 4:30 p.m.

