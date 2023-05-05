Alexandria area sports schedule for May 5, 2023
Alexandria area baseball, softball, golf and tennis for Friday, May 5, 2023.
BASEBALL -
West Central Area vs. Benson, 4 p.m. (DH)
Ashby at New York Mills, 4 p.m.
Osakis vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Lake Park Audubon, 4:30 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale, 6 p.m
Alexandria at Moorhead, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF -
Osakis at New London-Spicer, 10 a.m.
Alexandria at Dacotah Ridge Golf Club, 1 p.m. & at Sartell, 3 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Minnewaska at Montevideo meet, 9 a.m
Osakis vs. Perham, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at St. Cloud Tech triangular, 4:30 p.m
GIRLS GOLF -
Minnewaska Invitational, 11 a.m.
SOFTBALL -
Osakis vs. Upsala, 4 p.m. (DH)
Parkers Prairie vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 4:30 p.m.
