Sports

Alexandria area sports schedule for May 30, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, softball, and golf for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:30 PM

BASEBALL - 
Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, Noon - Section 8AAA playoffs
Ashby at Parkers Prairie, 5 p.m. - Section 6A Playoffs
Brandon-Evansville vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 5 p.m. - Section 6A Playoffs
Osakis at Pierz, 7 p.m. - Section 6AA Playoffs

BOYS GOLF - 
Osakis at Wapicada Golf Club, Noon

GIRLS GOLF - 
Osakis at Wapicada Golf Club, Noon

SOFTBALL - 
Alexandria vs. Little Falls, Noon in Cold Spring - Section 8AAA Playoffs
Parkers Prairie vs. Lake Park Audubon, 3 p.m. in New York Mills - Section 6A Playoffs

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
