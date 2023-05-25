99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria Area sports schedule for May 25, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, tennis, golf, softball, and track and field for Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 5:40 AM

BASEBALL - 
Alexandria vs. Little Falls, 5 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Sauk Centre, 4 p.m.; vs. Ottertail Central, 6:30 p.m.
Osakis at Pierz, 6 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -
Minnewaska, WCA at Section 3AA Meet, Buffalo Lake, 9 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS -
Alexandria Section Individual Tournament, 10 a.m. at St. Cloud Tech

SOFTBALL - 
Alexandria at Rocori, 4 p.m. - Section 8AAA playoffs
Parkers Prairie vs. Upsala in New York Mills, 4:30 p.m. - Section 6A playoffs

TRACK AND FIELD - 
WCA, Osakis at Barnesville, 3:30 p.m. - Section playoffs

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
