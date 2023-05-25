Alexandria Area sports schedule for May 25, 2023
Alexandria area baseball, tennis, golf, softball, and track and field for Thursday, May 25, 2023.
BASEBALL -
Alexandria vs. Little Falls, 5 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. Sauk Centre, 4 p.m.; vs. Ottertail Central, 6:30 p.m.
Osakis at Pierz, 6 p.m.
BOYS GOLF -
Minnewaska, WCA at Section 3AA Meet, Buffalo Lake, 9 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Alexandria Section Individual Tournament, 10 a.m. at St. Cloud Tech
SOFTBALL -
Alexandria at Rocori, 4 p.m. - Section 8AAA playoffs
Parkers Prairie vs. Upsala in New York Mills, 4:30 p.m. - Section 6A playoffs
TRACK AND FIELD -
WCA, Osakis at Barnesville, 3:30 p.m. - Section playoffs
