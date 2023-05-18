Alexandria area sports schedule for May 18, 2023

BASEBALL -

Osakis vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m.

Ashby at Bertha-Hewitt, 4:30 p.m

Alexandria College vs. Century College in St. Cloud, Region 13 Final Four, 5 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Otter Tail Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Osakis at Perham triangular, 3:30 p.m.

Minnewaska at Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF -

Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL -

Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.

West Central Area vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m. (DH)

Osakis vs. Minnewaska, 4:30 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville vs Parkers Prairie, 5 p.m.

