Alexandria area sports schedule for May 18, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, softball, tennis, and girls golf for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 9:48 AM

BASEBALL -
Osakis vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m.
Ashby at Bertha-Hewitt, 4:30 p.m
Alexandria College vs. Century College in St. Cloud, Region 13 Final Four, 5 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Otter Tail Central, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -
Osakis at Perham triangular, 3:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF - 
Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.

SOFTBALL - 
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.
West Central Area vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m. (DH)
Osakis vs. Minnewaska, 4:30 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs Parkers Prairie, 5 p.m.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
