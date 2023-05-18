Alexandria area sports schedule for May 18, 2023
Alexandria area baseball, softball, tennis, and girls golf for Thursday, May 18, 2023.
BASEBALL -
Osakis vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m.
Ashby at Bertha-Hewitt, 4:30 p.m
Alexandria College vs. Century College in St. Cloud, Region 13 Final Four, 5 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Otter Tail Central, 7 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Osakis at Perham triangular, 3:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.
SOFTBALL -
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.
West Central Area vs Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m. (DH)
Osakis vs. Minnewaska, 4:30 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs Parkers Prairie, 5 p.m.
