Alexandria area sports schedule for May 16, 2023

BASEBALL

Alexandria at Sauk Rapids-Rice, 2 p.m. (final two innings of a game that was started last week); at Rocori, 5 p.m.

Minnewaska vs. Benson, 4 p.m. (DH)

West Central Area at Morris Area-Chokio-Alberta, 4 p.m. (DH)

Osakis vs. LPGE, 4:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Sebeka, 4:30 p.m.

Ashby at Upsala-Swanville, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -

Ashby home meet, 1 p.m.

Minnewaska & WCA at WCC Meet in Morris, 1 p.m.

Alexandria home meet, 3:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Osakis home triangular, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF -

Ashby home meet, 1 p.m.

Minnewaska & WCA at WCC Meet in Morris, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL -

Ashby vs. Swanville, 4 p.m. (DH)

Parkers Prairie at New York Mills, 4 p.m. (DH)

Brandon-Evansville at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 4 p.m. (DH)

Minnewaska vs. Benson, 4 p.m. (DH)

Alexandria vs. Fergus Falls, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Osakis at Holdingford, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Alexandria home invite, 3:30 p.m.

Parkers Prairie at Sebeka (UNC), 3:30 p.m.

Minnewaska at Montevideo, 4 p.m.