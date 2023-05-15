99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Alexandria area sports schedule for May 15, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, golf, and softball for Monday, May 15, 2023.

EP Sports
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 8:36 AM

BASEBALL -
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville at Browerville, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF - 
Osakis at BBE, 11 a.m.
Minnewaska at Becker, 11 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis at BBE, 11 a.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship, Day 1, at Cold Spring, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL - 
Ashby vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 4 p.m. (DH)
Osakis vs. Pierz, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Moorhead (at NDSU), 5:30 p.m.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
