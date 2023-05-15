Alexandria area sports schedule for May 15, 2023
Alexandria area baseball, golf, and softball for Monday, May 15, 2023.
BASEBALL -
Alexandria at Detroit Lakes, 4 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville at Browerville, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF -
Osakis at BBE, 11 a.m.
Minnewaska at Becker, 11 a.m.
GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis at BBE, 11 a.m.
Alexandria at CLC Championship, Day 1, at Cold Spring, 2 p.m.
SOFTBALL -
Ashby vs. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle, 4 p.m. (DH)
Osakis vs. Pierz, 4:30 p.m.
Alexandria at Moorhead (at NDSU), 5:30 p.m.
