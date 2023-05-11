Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.
Alexandria area golf, baseball, track and field, softball, and tennis for Thursday, May 11, 2023.
BASEBALL -
Alexandria College vs. MNC-Itasca in St. Cloud, 1 p.m. - Region 13 Playoffs
Parkers Prairie vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m.
Osakis vs. Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.
B-E vs. New York Mills, 4:45 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.
BOYS GOLF -
Minnewaska, Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Alexandria home quad, 12:30 p.m.
Osakis at New London-Spicer, 3 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF -
Alexandria at Fergus Falls meet, 3:30 p.m
SOFTBALL -
Ashby at Parkers Prairie, 4 p.m. (DH)
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
B-E at Rothsay, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Osakis at Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at West Central Area, 5 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD -
Minnewaska, Parkers Prairie at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.
WCA at Benson, 3:30 p.m.
A-B-E at Wahpeton, 4 p.m.
