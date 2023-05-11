99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.

Alexandria area golf, baseball, track and field, softball, and tennis for Thursday, May 11, 2023.

EP Sports
Michael Flippo - stock.adobe.com
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
May 11, 2023 at 4:31 AM

BASEBALL -
Alexandria College vs. MNC-Itasca in St. Cloud, 1 p.m. - Region 13 Playoffs
Parkers Prairie vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m. 
Osakis vs. Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.
B-E vs. New York Mills, 4:45 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF - 
Minnewaska, Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS - 
Alexandria home quad, 12:30 p.m.
Osakis at New London-Spicer, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF - 
Alexandria at Fergus Falls meet, 3:30 p.m

SOFTBALL - 
Ashby at Parkers Prairie, 4 p.m. (DH)
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
B-E at Rothsay, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
Osakis at Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at West Central Area, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD - 
Minnewaska, Parkers Prairie at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.
WCA at Benson, 3:30 p.m.
A-B-E at Wahpeton, 4 p.m.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
