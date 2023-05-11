Alexandria area sports schedule for May 11, 2023.

BASEBALL -

Alexandria College vs. MNC-Itasca in St. Cloud, 1 p.m. - Region 13 Playoffs

Parkers Prairie vs. Upsala-Swanville Area, 4:30 p.m.

Osakis vs. Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.

B-E vs. New York Mills, 4:45 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Willmar, 7:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -

Minnewaska, Osakis at Kimball, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Alexandria home quad, 12:30 p.m.

Osakis at New London-Spicer, 3 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF -

Alexandria at Fergus Falls meet, 3:30 p.m

SOFTBALL -

Ashby at Parkers Prairie, 4 p.m. (DH)

Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

B-E at Rothsay, 4:30 p.m. (DH)

Osakis at Staples-Motley, 4:30 p.m.

Minnewaska at West Central Area, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD -

Minnewaska, Parkers Prairie at Melrose, 3:30 p.m.

WCA at Benson, 3:30 p.m.

A-B-E at Wahpeton, 4 p.m.

