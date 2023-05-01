Alexandria area sports schedule for May 1, 2023
Alexandria area golf, tennis, baseball, and softball for Monday, May 1, 2023.
BASEBALL -
Ashby vs. Border West, 4 p.m. (DH)
WCA vs BOLD, 4 p.m.
BOYS GOLF
Alexandria at Windsong Farm Golf Course, Maple Plain, 9 a.m.
WCA home quad, 1 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS -
Alexandria home triangular (w/Osakis), 2 p.m.
GIRLS GOLF -
Osakis at Milaca, 11 a.m.
WCA home quad, 1 p.m
Alexandria at Willmar, 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL -
Ashby vs. Hancock, 4:30 p.m. (DH)
West Central Area at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 5 p.m.
Osakis at Melrose Area, 5 p.m
Parkers Prairie vs. Bertha-Hewitt, 6 p.m.
