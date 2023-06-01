99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Alexandria area sports schedule for June 1, 2023

Alexandria area baseball, track and field, and golf for Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Today at 9:54 AM

BASEBALL -
Parkers Prairie vs. Browerville in Evansville, 2:30 p.m. - Section 6A playoffs, game 2 of the day at Location TBD, 5 p.m.
Brandon-Evansville vs. New York Mills, 2:30 p.m., game 2 of the day at Location TBD, 5 p.m.
Alexandria vs. Little Falls, 4:30 p.m. - Section 8AAA playoffs

GIRLS GOLF -
Alexandria at Section 8AAA meet in Park Rapids, day 1, 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD - 
Osakis, Parkers Prairie, WCA at Pelican Rapids, 2 p.m.

Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
