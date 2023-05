Alexandria area sports schedule for April 28, 2023

BASEBALL -

Brandon-Evansville vs. Hancock, 4 p.m. (DH)

Parkers Prairie vs. New York Mills, 4 p.m. (DH)

Ashby vs. West Central Area, 4:30 p.m.

Osakis vs. Upsala-Swanville, 4:30 p.m.

Minnewaska vs. New London-Spicer, 4:30 p.m.

Alexandria vs. Hibbing, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF -

Minnewaska at New London-Spicer meet, 11 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS -

Osakis at Fergus Falls, 2 p.m.

Alexandria at Moorhead, 4 p.m.

Minnewaska vs MACCRAY, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL -

Parkers Prairie at Upsala, 4 p.m.

West Central Area vs Melrose, 4 p.m. (DH)

Osakis vs. Pillager, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD -

Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, Osakis, Parkers Prairie, at Hamline Meet, 4 p.m.