Alexandria area sports schedule for April 18, 2023

BASEBALL -

Alexandria vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice, 5 p.m. in Carlos

Osakis vs. Browerville in Clarissa, 4 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville vs. Ashby, 4 p.m. (DH)

Parkers Prairie at Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 p.m. (DH)

West Central Area at Melrose Area, 4 p.m. (DH)

BOYS TENNIS -

Alexandria vs. Sartell, 4:30 p.m.

Osakis at Yellow Medicine East, 4:30 p.m.

Minnewaska vs. Lac Qui Parle Valley, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL -

Alexandria at Brainerd, 5 p.m.

Osakis vs. Browerville-Eagle Valley, 5 p.m.

Brandon-Evansville vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 4 p.m. (DH) in Ashby

Parkers Prairie at Wadena-Deer Creek, 4 p.m. (DH)

TRACK AND FIELD -

Alexandria at Brainerd, 4 p.m.

Minnewaska Home Meet, 4 p.m.