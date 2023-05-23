99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Alexandria alum Jaran Roste speaks at Alexandria Breakfast Club

Roste was a guest speaker on May 18, 2023.

Roste 4196.jpg
Jaran Roste
Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Today at 2:25 PM

Alexandria alum and former Bethel University student-athlete Jaran Roste, a current Master’s student, was a guest speaker at The Alexandria Breakfast Club on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The Club met at 7 a.m. at Northstar Christian Academy.

Roste talked about faith, and the club gave a sendoff to Alexandria High School seniors.

Roste finished his stellar career at Bethel with many new all-time program records. He set all-time school records in passing yards with 9,051, touchdown passes with 70, completions with 682, passing attempts with 1,043 and total offense with 11,509 yards, rushing touchdowns with 45. His total of 2,458 rushing yards sits as 10th best in program history.

Roste is now pursuing a master’s degree in K-12 Education and works for the BUILD program at Bethel University, a two-year program that is geared towards giving students with intellectual disabilities a true college experience. He’s worked there over the last year and a half.

The breakfast club idea was started by an Albertville couple in 2019 and has grown bigger since then.

Sam Stuve
By Sam Stuve
Sam Stuve covers a variety of sports in the Douglas County area. He also is assigned to do some news stories as well.
