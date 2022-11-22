Get 3 months just 99¢/month
OSAKIS PUBLIC SCHOOLS
Local
Osakis Class of 2023
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and First Western Bank and Trust.
Osakis
Leave of absence approved for exiting Osakis superintendent
Justin Dahlheimer, who was hired to take over as superintendent after Randy Bergquist, was appointed to serve in the position for the interim.
May 11
Local
Osakis Prom 2023 (photo gallery)
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and Alexandria Technical and Community College.
May 4
Local
Osakis, Alexandria and Minnewaska proms take place Saturday, April 29
It was a glamourous weekend for prom goers in the Alexandria lakes area.
Apr 29
Osakis
Osakis School District seeks new superintendent
Current superintendent Randy Bergquist submitted a letter to the district, stating his intent not to pursue another contract as superintendent.
Feb 15
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Local
Osakis releases its honor roll
Osakis High School has released its honor roll for fall quarter for the 2022-23 school year.
Nov 22, 2022
·
By
Echo Press staff report
Osakis
Osakis School District celebrates new tennis courts, bus garage
On Thursday, Nov. 3, members of the girls' tennis team, their coach, along with school board and district officials, commemorated the occasion with a small gathering.
Nov 16, 2022
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
News
Homecoming week wraps up with parades, football games
Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville, Osakis schools host homecoming football games Friday night
Sep 30, 2022
·
By
Lowell Anderson
Local
Tai Auran and Brynn Kosters are the 2022 homecoming king and queen for Alexandria Area High School
They were chosen during coronation, which took place Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Sep 28, 2022
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Community
Osakis students study lake ecology at Battle Point Park on Lake Osakis
Dozens of seventh-grade students gathered at Battle Point Park to study Lake Osakis' ecology on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Sep 27, 2022
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Local
Homecoming week kicks off for Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville and Osakis with fun activities
Festivities include powder puff games, pep fests, coronations, parades and of course, the homecoming football games on Friday night.
Sep 26, 2022
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Local
Douglas County area students do OK on state tests assessments
In some areas, Alexandria students score higher than state average.
Aug 29, 2022
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Local
Osakis Class of 2022
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and First Western Bank and Trust.
Jun 7, 2022
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
