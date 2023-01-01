Get 3 months just 99¢/month
BRANDON-EVANSVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
News
B-E School Board hears construction update, approves 10-year maintenance plan
The meeting was held on Monday, July 17, in Evansville.
News
Work progressing on Brandon-Evansville remodeling project
The Brandon-Evansville School Board heard an update on the project at its regular meeting on Monday, June 26.
Jun 30
Local
Brandon-Evansville Class of 2023
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and First Western Bank and Trust.
May 30
Community
31 students turn their tassels during Brandon-Evansville graduation
The commencement ceremony was held Saturday afternoon, May 27, in the Brandon gymnasium.
May 27
Latest Headlines
News
Brandon-Evansville School Board hears construction update
Ground breaking ceremonies for the project were held in both communities on Wednesday, May 3.
May 19
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Local
Brandon-Evansville Prom 2023 (photo gallery)
Special page sponsored by Echo Press and Alexandria Technical and Community College.
May 9
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
Lifestyle
Brandon-Evansville prom celebrates "An evening in Paris"
The Brandon-Evansville grand march included 29 couples at the prom in the Brandon school
May 9
·
By
Lowell Anderson
News
Ground breaking ceremonies held for B-E expansion project
The first ceremony took place on May 3 at 4:30 p.m. in Evansville, and the second at 6 p.m. in Brandon.
May 9
News
Alexandria 'promposal' reaches new heights
Kian Gackle, 17, asked Teryn Jaworski, 18, to prom during a flight over the Battle lake Area.
Apr 25
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
News
Ground-breaking ceremony for B-E expansion project discussed
The ceremony may take place as early as May 3.
Apr 20
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Letters
Letter: Support legislation that helps schools impacted by inflation
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Apr 4
News
Temporary hold placed on Brandon and Evansville school buildings
According to a letter that has been shared on Facebook, a student threatened the safety of the remaining students in the district.
Mar 28
·
By
Travis Gulbrandson
Local
359 students from Alexandria, Brandon-Evansville raise total of $40,449 for Special Olympics Minnesota
The students participated in their Cool School Plunge events, which took place Tuesday and Wednesday, March 7 and 8.
Mar 8
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
