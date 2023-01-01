Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ALEXANDRIA SCHOOL BOARD

News
Bus drivers needed for Alexandria Public Schools
Five drivers are needed for the upcoming school year. Routes could be longer if spots are not filled.
Letters
Letters
Letter: A response to the 'battle over books' story
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Jul 7
Close up businessman holding envelope with blank paper sheet
Letters
Commentary: The book, 'Sold,' is an extraordinary novel
The following commentary was submitted to the newspaper for the Opinion page and does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press.
Jul 7
News
Alexandria superintendent wants to hear concerns from parents, wants to work together for the future
Community member wants book about sexual slavery removed from school libraries
Jun 23

Latest Headlines
News
Early education efforts make big impact in Alexandria
April Larson, the Early Education Center coordinator, presented information to Alexandria School Board members at their regular meeting Monday, May 15.
May 17
By  Celeste Edenloff
Local
Todd Johnson steps into activities director role at Discovery Middle School in Alexandria
He will retain his current position with Community Education as recreation coordinator but at an adjusted capacity.
May 16
By  Echo Press staff report
News
Alexandria Area High School students run Cardinal Cafe
Students provided an update to Alexandria School Board members during Monday's regular board meeting.
Apr 19
By  Celeste Edenloff
Letters
Letters
Letter: School Board meetings being hijacked by a small, noisy minority
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Apr 13
Letters
Letters
Letter: Why is public comment so cumbersome for school board meetings?
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Apr 5
Letters
Letters
Letter: Excitement for education shines through in School District 206
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Mar 30

News
Alexandria School Board sticks with public comment period
Speakers must sign up ahead of time and abide by the rules
Mar 22
By  Celeste Edenloff
News
Alexandria School District meets educational needs of American Indian students, says advisory committee
Superintendent shares 'Points of Pride' at the Monday, Feb. 27, school board meeting.
Mar 1
By  Celeste Edenloff
News
School Board Recognition Month to be celebrated this month
The Minnesota School Boards Association set February as Minnesota School Board Recognition Month.
Feb 12
By  Celeste Edenloff
