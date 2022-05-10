Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ALEXANDRIA COMMUNITY EDUCATION

Community
Hundreds of children find more than 2,000 eggs 'hidden' at Woodland Elementary School in Alexandria
Elden's Fresh Foods and Alexandria Community Education teamed up for the second annual Easter Egg Hunt.
ColorRun 4755.jpg
Community
Alexandria Community Education gets colorful with 3K run
The event drew close to 800 participants.
May 10, 2022
TalentShow 0695.jpg
Community
Alexandria Lakes Area Talent Show crowns two harmonic winners
Each contestant was judged in four categories: entertainment, technical skills, stage presence and crowd appeal.
Apr 18, 2022
Community
The Alexandria Lakes Area second annual talent show will feature seven acts on Thursday, April 14
The acts will feature a variety of talents, from dancing, singing and rapping to original poetry and a classical piano rendition.
Apr 11, 2022

