ALEXANDRIA AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Local
Alexandria Area High School's Class of 2023 caps off their high school days
Speakers spark memories, offer advice for the future.
Letters
Letter: Impact of school electives extends far beyond the classroom
The following is a letter to the editor submitted to the newspaper by a reader. It does not necessarily reflect the views of the Echo Press. To submit a letter, send it to aedenloff@echopress.com or Echo Press, P.O. Box 549, Alexandria, MN 56308.
Jun 1
Sports
Baseball: Sam Steidl, a smaller-town Minnesota kid who loves everything Minnesota
Steidl was a standout at Jefferson High School, who had a .363 batting average in his career at the University of Minnesota and moved back to Alexandria in 2008.
May 25
Sports
Alexandria alum Jaran Roste speaks at Alexandria Breakfast Club
Roste was a guest speaker on May 18, 2023.
May 23
News
Mock car crash teaches AAHS students the real consequences of distracted driving w/video
Car crashes are the second leading cause of deaths for Minnesota teens (ages 16 - 19), according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.
May 5
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Local
Alexandria Prom 2023 (photo gallery)
Special page sponsored by the Echo Press and the Alexandria Technical and Community College
May 4
·
By
Celeste Edenloff
News
Alexandria Area High School graduation rate remains strong
There were 285 four-year graduates at AAHS in 2022, 9 seniors are continuing their education but did not graduate in four years, and 13 dropped out.
Apr 27
·
By
Echo Press staff report
News
Alexandria 'promposal' reaches new heights
Kian Gackle, 17, asked Teryn Jaworski, 18, to prom during a flight over the Battle lake Area.
Apr 25
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Local
AAHS teacher, Pokorney, teaches students about farm animals’ behavior in large animal class
The class is designed to explore animal science industry and the food system in the U.S. in order to foster an understanding of the steps involved in producing livestock products for consumers.
Apr 10
·
By
Taylor Huber
Community
Alexandria high school's 'Empty Bowls' raises thousands
All proceeds support the AAHS' The Shelf, the Discovery Middle School Food Shelf, Douglas County's Outreach Food Shelf and United Way's Backpack Attack.
Apr 9
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
Lifestyle
Alexandria Area High School's 10th Annual Empty Bowls Project takes place March 30
All proceeds support the AAHS' The Shelf, the Discovery Middle School Food Shelf, Outreach Food Shelf and United Way Backpack Attack.
Mar 26
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
News
Alexandria Area High School student presents live show Saturday, March 25
AAHS sophomore Myles Frueh will host The Unspecified Show live at the Performing Arts Center in honor of its first anniversary
Mar 19
·
By
Thalen Zimmerman
News
'Swatting' at Alexandria Area High school; 'no active threat' reported
"Swatting" is defined as a fraudulent call to emergency services in an attempt to bring a large number of armed police officers to a particular address.
Feb 27
·
By
Echo Press staff report
